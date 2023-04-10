Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SWEET & LYNCH Release New Single 'Miracle'

The track is from their upcoming album, which will be out on May 19.

Apr. 10, 2023  

SWEET & LYNCH, the musical union of vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet (Stryper, Iconic) and guitarist George Lynch (Lynch Mob, The End Machine, ex-Dokken), have released a second single from their long-awaited third album, 'Heart & Sacrifice', out May 19th.

The combination of Sweet's powerful, high-octane vocals and Lynch's immediately recognizable guitar heroics once again prove to be an unbeatable combination sure to please the hard rock faithful.

"Miracle" is now available to stream on all digital music services.

"I'm very pleased with the outcome of the new SWEET & LYNCH album, 'Heart & Sacrifice'. It's diverse, complex and flows beautifully. Every song has something to say in its own unique way. George has always been one of my favorite players and it's an honor to work with him again. It's also an absolute pleasure working with Alessandro. We're able to bring all our own contributions and contribute to create an amazing set of songs and I couldn't be happier with the results. Get ready for 'Heart & Sacrifice'!" says Michael Sweet.

SWEET & LYNCH first emerged with their debut album, 'Only To Rise' in 2015. The album cracked the Billboard Top 200 and came in at #6 on the Top Hard Rock Albums, #17 on Independent Albums, #18 on Top Rock Albums, and #4 on Christian Albums charts.

Their sophomore album 'Unified' followed in 2017, landing at #53 Top Current Albums, #13 Top Current Rock Albums, and #8 Record Label Independent Current Albums on the Billboard charts. While plans for a third album were always on the table, the project went on a slight hiatus while the guys concentrated on their other musical endeavors. 2022 proved to be the year where the creative juices for SWEET & LYNCH began to flow again and work on what would ultimately become 'Heart & Sacrifice' began.

Alessandro Del Vecchio, who co-produced this release with Michael Sweet, plays bass on the album, while Jelly Cardarelli (Lalu) plays drums.

Watch the new music video here:



