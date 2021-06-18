SUPERLOVE Release Music Video for 'The People You'll Love Forever'

Bristol's Superlove have released a music video for their track, "The People You'll Love Forever", from their brand new EP, ...but for the moment, out today on Rude Records. Watch the video below and stream the EP HERE.

The band shares, "To take the pop production we love so much further into guitar music was definitely something we wanted to incorporate in this song. The whole EP was produced and recorded ourselves and this song definitely gave us a chance to have fun with adding lots of small textures and nuances to the vocals and synths.

The song itself is about the people in our lives that will always mean something to us even though we don't always get to show it and how we like to imagine what we would have done and said different if given the opportunity to speak to them again. We hope the music in the track feels more uplifting to people than any track we've released before even though the lyrics are supposed to tap into that sinking feeling of nostalgia whilst written in a very conversational style."

They continue, "We wanted to write a brand new EP that had no limitations on genre, but also to take a step into a direction we maybe hadn't gone with our debut EP. The heavier side of the bands sound needed to be heightened as well as the synthetic sound. It was recorded and produced purely by us and we hope that bedroom/DIY feel comes across when listening as we're such big fans of when music is recorded that way and it always has digital feel which was a big aim for the overall sound.

We hope people see this EP as our bands "in between project" until we can get back to some normality. That's where the name "...but for the moment" came from. Meaning we can't go out and do what we normally would right now, but here's this bunch of music until we can!"

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Daly Visuals