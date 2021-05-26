SUN Shares New Single 'Golden'

Franco-German brutal pop artist SUN shares her new single, "Golden," today along with a music video, and announces her upcoming EP, Brutal Pop II, due out in Fall of 2021. The new release is the follow-up to her first EP, Brutal Pop, where SUN gave birth to her unique genre. Brutal Pop II pushes the boundaries even further, as SUN tastefully blends shades of pop, rock and metal in her relentless pursuit of powerful, beautiful music. SUN recorded the vocals and instruments on her own at home and multi-Grammy Award-winning engineer/producer Andrew Scheps (Adele, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ziggy Marley) co-produced and mixed the EP. They worked together long-distance via Zoom.

The singer, songwriter, guitarist and actress wrote "Golden" in her small apartment, feeling lonely and depressed but anchoring herself to a moment that would happen daily. The sun would set and a gorgeous, warm orange light would come through the window and dazzle her on the daily. That moment of brightness inspired her to create a dream-like world where she could escape to when the reality of the world gets too harsh.

SUN says on the single, "I wrote "Golden" when my whole life was crumbling apart. The one I wanted to be there most was not on this earth anymore. I missed my dad so much! It felt like a part of myself had disappeared with him and I could never live without him. "Golden" was inspired by the beautiful evening sky in Paris. Its beautiful sight helped me to escape to a safe, imaginary place, to cope with his loss, with my loneliness, and with life in general. I'm so grateful for the beautiful evening sky in Paris."

She adds, "By the way, my name SUN is an homage to my father. He doesn't have any remembrance stone/place, that's why SUN also stands for his fierce, loving and warm memory."

She's also added "SUN" into her acting name: "Karoline Rose SUN", but keep it just as"SUN" when it comes to the music that she writes. With her upcoming movie Tom Medina" by Tony Gatlif coming out this Summer on the big screen and the EP coming out this Fall, 2021 is gearing up to be a breakout year for SUN.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Bassem Ajaltouni