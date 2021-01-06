SUN JUNE Share Video for New Single 'Everything I Had'

Austin, TX's Sun June have shared a lyric video for "Everything I Had," the latest single from their upcoming album Somewhere.

"'Everything I Had' is about feeling stuck and wising you could go back in time. It misses when things were new and easy and full of promise," said Sun June's Laura Colwell. "It feels very 'Austin' to us, because things change here so quickly and it's easy to fall into a rut and feel like the city is moving on without you. Friends are always leaving town too, so sometimes it's fun to think moving to LA or New York would solve all our problems. It's also fair to say that the song has taken on some new meaning during the pandemic. We're all missing someone or something right now.

Somewhere showcases a gentle but eminently pronounced maturation of Sun June's sound, a record full of quiet revelation, eleven songs that bristle with love and longing. It finds a band at the height of their collective potency, a marked stride forward that is able to transport the listener into a fascinating new landscape, one that lies somewhere between the town and the city, between the head and the heart; neither here nor there, but certainly somewhere.

Sun June's Somewhere is available for pre-order now and out February 5th, 2021 via Run For Cover and Keeled Scales.

Having spent their college years within the gloomy, cold winters of the North East, Laura Colwell and Stephen Salisbury met in the vibrant melting-pot of inspiration that is Austin, Texas while working on Terrence Malick's film Song to Song. Colwell and Salisbury formed Sun June alongside Michael Bain on lead guitar, Sarah Schultz on drums, and Justin Harris on bass and released their debut album, Years, in 2018. Though somewhat tongue in cheek, the band coined the term 'regret pop,' a perfect descriptor for the music they make- the gentle sway of their country leaning pop songs are seeped in melancholy, as if each subtle turn of phrase is always grasping for something just out of reach.

Somewhere, Sun June's new album is a record that feels distinctly present. In the time since the release of their debut, Colwell and Salisbury have become a couple, and it's had a profound effect on their work; if Years was about how loss evolves, Somewhere is about how love evolves. "We explore a lot of the same themes across it," Colwell says, "but I think there's a lot more love here."

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Santiago Dietche