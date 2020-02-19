SOFIA Releases Debut Single 'Coconut'

Brazilian-bred, Los Angeles-based alternative rock trio SOFIA has released their debut single "Coconut," a song about acceptance and finding happiness with the little things in a relationship and the aspects of your partner that are unique to them.

Listen below!

A steady drumbeat drips between echoes of clean guitar, spacey soloing, and ethereal vocals on "Coconut," the introductory track off the band's debut independent EP Stories For The Sleepless, due out June 24th.

SOFIA has also issued the official video for "Coconut," the first in a 6-part series of short films that will visually accompany the songs on the upcoming EP. The video for "Coconut," filmed in Los Angeles and directed by the band's vocalist/bassist Leonardo Bomeny with his production company Salt Karamel, introduces viewers to B and Tala, the two main characters in the continuous visual narrative that will run throughout the story of the album.

"We're very excited to finally share these stories and we could not have picked a better song that encapsulates the themes of the album than 'Coconut,'" shares the band. "Our hope is that the listeners can relate to what we say and let us be the soundtrack to their own stories."

In more exciting news, SOFIA has announced they'll make their live debut on Thursday, March 5th at The Sayers Club in Hollywood, CA. PRESS HERE for ticketing info.

Elegant guitar, hyperactive bass, sweeping soundscapes, airy synthesizers, plainspoken lyrics, energetic drums and hypnotic harmonies open up SOFIA's first chapter with expressive, yet expansive transmissions of alternative rock. Comprised of Alex Novaes [guitar], Leo Bomeny [vocals, bass], and Bruno Lamas [drums], the group's original music is inspired by bedtime stories, fairytales, science fiction and fantasies with the hope that the stories and characters woven throughout give the listener a sense of belonging and acceptance. Their name SOFIA was even chosen after scanning mythology books with the desire "to create a character the music could represent." The trio draws on diverse influences ranging from Tame Impala, Muse, Mutemath, and Pink Floyd to Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Twenty One Pilots, and even soundtracks like The Lord of the Rings in their music. Crafting a singular sound, they combined succinct storytelling and artful instrumentation to yield the concept behind Stories For The Sleepless.

Stay tuned for more new music from SOFIA from Stories For The Sleepless.





