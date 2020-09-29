SLOW PULP Shares New Song 'Montana'

They're gearing up to release their self-produced debut album.

Madison, WI-bred and Chicago-based band Slow Pulp - Emily Massey (vocals/guitar), Alexander Leeds (bass), Theodore Mathews (drums), and Henry Stoehr (guitar) - are gearing up to release their self-produced debut album, and have so far shared three standout singles in "At It Again," "Idaho" and "Falling Apart."

Today they are sharing one more single off of the upcoming record prior to it's release, the soft and shimmering "Montana." Emily Massey says of the track, "This song is about moving beyond defining myself in terms of my mental health. I've been working through this over the last couple of years and this song is a reflection of this process and where I am now. "Montana" was the first song we finished recording for the album. Henry's early demo was kind of heavy and distorted, and when we went to play it together for the first time, it came out a lot slower and cleaner. Our friend Willie Christianson wrote and recorded the slide guitar and harmonica parts." Listen to "Montana" below.

A testament to hard-fought personal growth, Moveys is a remarkable debut made in remarkable times, as Slow Pulp powered through health challenges, personal upheaval, and a pandemic. The songs on Moveys took shape while on tour with Alex G in 2019, after the band scrapped an album's-worth of material following Massey's diagnosis with Lyme disease and chronic Mono. The obstacles only continued from there, as Massey's parents were soon after in a severe car crash...one week before COVID-19 shut the country down. Full of blistering energy and emotional catharsis, this compelling 10-track collection highlights the band's resourcefulness and resilience to come together during unthinkable time.

Listen to "Montana" here:

Photo Credit: Alec Basse

