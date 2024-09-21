SLASH to Discuss Making of 'ORGY OF THE DAMNED' Live at GRAMMY Museum in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SLASH, the iconic, GRAMMY Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, guitarist, and songwriter will visit the Ray Charles Terrace at the GRAMMY Museum for an evening discussing his latest album Orgy of the Damned, a star-studded, vibrant homage to the Blues. GRAMMY Hall of Fame Producer and longtime SLASH collaborator Mike Clink will join the conversation to discuss the creative process for the album, and an intimate acoustic performance will follow. Attendees will also have an opportunity to enjoy rooftop views and a cash bar prior to the program. “Bending The Blues: Inside The Making Of 'Orgy Of The Damned' with Slash and Producer Mike Clink” will take place on Friday, October 4 at the GRAMMY Museum at 7:00PM; tickets will go onsale tomorrow, September 21 at 12:00PM PT https://grammymuseum.org/event/an-evening-with-slash-mike-clink/.

Released May 17, 2024, SLASH's critically acclaimed sixth solo album Orgy of the Damned—produced by Clink--is available worldwide on Gibson Records HERE. A first for SLASH, Orgy of the Damned spent 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart in the U.S. The new album also debuted as the #1 Blues Album in the U.S and the U.K., #2 on the U.S. Rock Albums Chart, as well as achieving Top 10 Chart positions in 7 countries around the world.

Hailed a beautifully tailored love letter to the Blues, on Orgy of the Damned SLASH revitalizes blues classics with the album's handpicked diverse guest vocalists, which include Brian Johnson (AC/DC), Chris Stapleton, Iggy Pop, Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Robinson (Black Crowes), Dorothy, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Tash Neal, and Beth Hart. SLASH selected standard blues songs made famous by Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters and Robert Johnson, and tracks from blues rock bands like Peter Green‘s Fleetwood Mac and Steppenwolf. He even strays from the blues for the Motown tracks from the Temptations and Stevie Wonder, showcasing the inherent blues underlying all great music from the 60s and 70s. The legendary guitarist reunited with two of his bandmates from his Blues Ball Band outfit in the 90s, Johnny Griparic (bass), and Teddy ‘ZigZag' Andreadis (keys), and brought on drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal who round out his blues band in the studio and on the road.

On Orgy of the Damned, SLASH goes back to what has always been at the heart of his playing: the Blues.

Bending The Blues: Inside The Making Of “Orgy Of The Damned” with Slash and Producer Mike Clink

Moderated by Scott Goldman

Friday, October 4th 2024

The GRAMMY Museum

Member Check – In: 5:30pm

Nonmember Check – In / Doors: 6:00pm

Show Time: 7:00pm

TICKETS: https://grammymuseum.org/event/an-evening-with-slash-mike-clink/

While recording Orgy of the Damned, everything was played live in the room, with an emphasis on improvisation which resulted in a striking collection of energized songs that are vital and raw. Highlights include “Oh Well” with outlaw country star Chris Stapleton's gritty vocals on the beloved early Peter Green/Fleetwood Mac tune, listen HERE, and the Howlin' Wolf-penned first single “Killing Floor” an electrifying collaboration with Brian Johnson of AC/DC on vocals, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on harmonica, listen HERE. “Hoochie Coochie Man,”--written by Willie Dixon and made famous by Muddy Waters--showcases the album's powerful in-the-moment nature with Z.Z. Top's Billy F. Gibbons stepping in on vocals and guitar. Gary Clark Jr. joins in for a rowdy take on Robert Johnson's “Crossroads,” while Beth Hart stuns on the twanging and soulful rendition of T. Bone Walker's “Stormy Monday,” and Iggy Pop's vocals soothe the soul on a unique version of “Awful Dream” by Lightnin' Hopkins. Some of the songs, like Steppenwolf's “The Pusher,” Charlie Segar's “Key to the Highway,” and Albert King's “Born Under a Bad Sign,” had been performed by Slash's Blues Ball, while others, including like Stevie Wonder's “Living for the City” with powerful vocals from Tash Neal, were long-time favorites for SLASH.

