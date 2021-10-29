SK8 Releases New Single 'Pages' Featuring Rook

SK8 is back with his new song, "Pages," a pop-punk rager and the fourth single from SK8 this year. The new song, which features acclaimed drummer, Rook (Machine Gun Kelly), arrives today alongside another electrifying visual directed by SK8's longtime collaborator, Daniel Kelly.

"Pages" arrives following a line of singles from the Omaha, NE-born, LA-based recording artist including "Girl Next Door (Feat. Wiz Khalifa & DVBBS)" and "Caught In The Middle," the former of which received a high-energy companion visual with appearances by superstars Sommer Ray and Scarlett, as well as featured artists Wiz Khalifa and DVBBS.

SK8 also released "Famous (Feat. Tyla Yaweh)," his first foray into alt-rock, earlier this year. American Songwriter praised "Famous," noting that, "SK8 effortlessly blends hip-hop and punk into some newly evolved sound," and Hot New Hip Hop hailed the song as a, "genre-melting experience."

Listen to the new track here:

Watch the music video here: