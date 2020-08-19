S.K. Wellington Shares Dreamy Track 'Like A Ghost'

S.K.'s new track captures the balance of the softness and intensity experienced following a breakup.

S.K.'s new track, "Like A Ghost." The mood of the song aims to capture the balance of the softness and intensity experienced following a breakup and adjusting to a new normal.

The song is about processing hurt and the grief while unexpectedly finding a well of compassion for the situation.

Listen in here! https://soundcloud.com/skwellington/like-a-ghost/s-Rku0tMwOsf1.

S.K. Wellington is a Calgary-based singer/songwriter that has been writing and performing music for over a decade. After leading the band The Wellington Folk for 8 years, S.K. took a departure in 2018 and decided to move forward as a solo act.

Sitting in the "perfect pocket of folk, pop, indie, and rock", S.K.'s song offerings are reflective, poignant, poetic, and hopeful.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You