S.K. Wellington Shares Dreamy Track 'Like A Ghost'
S.K.'s new track captures the balance of the softness and intensity experienced following a breakup.
S.K.'s new track, "Like A Ghost." The mood of the song aims to capture the balance of the softness and intensity experienced following a breakup and adjusting to a new normal.
The song is about processing hurt and the grief while unexpectedly finding a well of compassion for the situation.
Listen in here! https://soundcloud.com/skwellington/like-a-ghost/s-Rku0tMwOsf1.
S.K. Wellington is a Calgary-based singer/songwriter that has been writing and performing music for over a decade. After leading the band The Wellington Folk for 8 years, S.K. took a departure in 2018 and decided to move forward as a solo act.
Sitting in the "perfect pocket of folk, pop, indie, and rock", S.K.'s song offerings are reflective, poignant, poetic, and hopeful.