SHVPES Drop Video For New Song 'Hot Heads'

SHVPES have released the video for the new song "HOT HEAD."



Witness the band perform "Hot Head" under, let's say, compromising conditions.



"You never know what's going on with someone behind the scenes, as people can be going through a lot and appear to be absolutely fine," says SHVPES frontman Griffin Dickinson. "When s gets ugly, it can affect the way you see the world and that can manifest itself in ugly, negative traits. This song is reflecting on those traits and the knock on affect it can have on the people around you. Musically, it's a big step into a more solidified direction for our band. We've always had an eclectic approach to writing music. But with 'Hot Head,' I think we've really found our own lane."



Shvpes latest album Greater Than is available now via Search & Destroy/Spinefarm Records.



U.S. fans can catch SHVPES at ShipRocked Festival 2020 - a 5-day, rock-fueled cruise between New Orleans and Mexico.

SHVPES LIVE:

2/1-2/6 - ShipRocked, USA





