SG Lewis Shares Vevo Official Live Performances

Vevo announces the release of SG Lewis's live performances of "Blue" and "Easy Loving You" (feat. Kamille.) Britain's SG Lewis is an in-demand producer, songwriter and DJ with an emotive, atmospheric approach to dance-oriented electronic music. Lewis first became interested in music in his teens and played in several bands before he started experimenting with remixing tracks.

Influenced by the introspective pop of Bon Iver and James Blake, as well as the club-ready hip-hop of artists like Common, Timbaland, and the Neptunes, he began posting his own evocative, moody tracks online. Lewis quickly built a loyal following, and eventually nabbed a residency DJ'ing at London's Chibuku Club.

WATCH "BLUE" here:

WATCH "EASY LOVING YOU (FEAT. KAMILLE):

In 2014, his remix of Jessie Ware's song "You & I (Forever)" caught the attention of Ware's label, PMR Records, releasing his debut Shivers EP a year later. 2016 saw the release of his sophomore Yours Ep, which included the track "Holding Back," featuring Gallant. Lewis' 2017 output consisted of the Toulouse-aided single "Times We Had" and the solo track "Smart Aleck Kill." He returned in January 2018 with "Aura," a bright yet low-key tune featuring vocalist J Warner. "Aura" appeared on the disco-infused Dusk, which kicked off a trilogy of club-centric EPs slated to appear under the combined full-length album, Dusk, Dark, Dawn. Singles "Blue" and "Throwaway" (featuring Clairo) were released in early 2019, before finally dropping Dawn in late June.

"Blue" and "Easy Loving You" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

