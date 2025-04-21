SEVENTEEN To Release 5th Studio Album 'HAPPY BURSTDAY' Celebration of Their 10th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



K-pop icon SEVENTEEN is making their long-awaited return with their 5th Studio Album HAPPY BURSTDAY on May 26. This marks their first full-length album in nearly three years since Face the Sun in 2022.

The news was officially announced today through a teaser video released across SEVENTEEN’s social media channels. The teaser opens with striking visuals—candles spelling out “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” flicker atop a cake, until the flames transform the message into HAPPY BURSTDAY, revealing the new album’s title. The video concludes with a roadmap of what lies ahead, teasing: “COMING SOON: NEW TOUR, NEW UNIT SINGLE ALBUM, NEW SEVENTEEN CONTENT… AND MORE TO COME.” The visuals have heightened fan excitement, promising an expansive lineup of activities throughout the year in celebration of their 10th anniversary.

HAPPY BURSTDAY blends the words “birthday” and “burst” to express the explosive energy of SEVENTEEN’s rebirth, capturing their desire to reinvent themselves as a “new SEVENTEEN” and embrace a fearless new era beyond a decade. Its release on May 26, the group’s 10th debut anniversary, adds defining resonance to this pivotal moment.

Since their debut in 2015, SEVENTEEN’s journey through the global music scene has been one of steady and remarkable ascent. Earning unparalleled reputation for their self-produced artistry and dynamic stage presence, they have constantly achieved history-making milestones—including their recent headlining debut at Tecate Pa’l Norte, one of the world’s largest festivals—as the first K-pop act to appear.

About SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Since their debut in May 2015, SEVENTEEN’s journey has been a continuous ascent towards solidifying their position as ‘K-pop icon.’ Holding the titles for the two best-selling K-pop releases of all time—FML (Apr 2023) and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN (Oct 2023,) both of which debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200—as well as the IFPI-certified top-selling album worldwide in 2023 (FML with more than 6.4 million copies sold,) the group soared to new heights in global presence in 2024. They made history as the first K-pop act to perform at Glastonbury and headline Lollapalooza Berlin, while also becoming UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. Crowned ‘Best Group’ at the 2024 VMAs and ‘Top K-pop Touring Artist’ at the 2024 BBMAs, SEVENTEEN became the highest-ranking K-pop act on IFPI Global Artist Chart 2024, propelled by the success of their recent 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS.

Photo Courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment

