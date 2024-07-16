SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO CINEMAS Coming to Theaters Worldwide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN are set to captivate fans once again with a limited theatrical engagement beginning Wednesday, August 21 as their historic first Seoul World Cup Stadium concert comes to big screens worldwide as SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO CINEMAS.

This cinematic experience captures the energy and spectacle of SEVENTEEN's [SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ AGAIN TO SEOUL] encore tour. Attendees will witness full thirteen-member performances to the premiere of “MAESTRO” and unique unit performances of “Spell,” “LALALI,” and “Cheers to youth.”

Tickets for SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO CINEMAS are on sale from Tuesday, July 23 at 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 8pm ICT HERE.

SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO CINEMAS begins with a powerful daylight performance that seamlessly transitions into a vibrant showcase of SEVENTEEN's diverse musicality. The film culminates under a night sky illuminated by a sea of CARAT lightsticks, a testament to the group's nine-year legacy and the unwavering devotion of their global fanbase.

Filmed with cinematic cameras from multiple angles, the film transports audiences directly into the heart of the concert, allowing them to experience every thrilling moment. Additionally, for an unparalleled experience, fans can relive the exhilaration of the concert in ScreenX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX, where available.

CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, Marc Allenby, said: “We are pleased to partner once again with HYBE and our longstanding partner, CJ 4DPlex, for another highly anticipated global concert movie event. This marks our third time bringing K-pop icons SEVENTEEN to the big screen, including 2022’s SEVENTEEN POWER OF LOVE : THE MOVIE and 2023's SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING. Cinemas provide the perfect atmosphere to unite CARATs from around the world to enjoy this unmissable theatrical event beginning August 21.”

Jun Bang, Chief Content Officer at CJ 4DPLEX, said, “We are delighted to bring SEVENTEEN 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO CINEMAS to theaters worldwide. Over the past nine years, SEVENTEEN has risen to become one of the foremost K-pop groups globally. We are excited to present their concert, held at South Korea's largest venue, the Seoul World Cup Stadium, where they gave an extraordinary performance for CARATs. Unlike the previous film, SEVENTEEN: POWER OF LOVE (2022), which was a filmed online concert, this movie captures the vibrant moments SEVENTEEN shared with their fans. With 4DPLEX's special formats—4DX, ScreenX, and ULTRA 4DX—CARATs can experience the thrill of the Seoul encore concert in an even more immersive and realistic way. We eagerly look forward to CARATs experiencing this in theaters worldwide."

Comments