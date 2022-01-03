SEVENTEEN K-pop Group Star WOOZI Shares Solo Single 'Ruby'

WOOZI, a member of the leading K-pop act SEVENTEEN, released his first solo mixtape "Ruby" at 6 PM KST today. "Ruby" is also his first solo track to be written entirely in English.

In the rock-influenced track, WOOZI likens the feeling of an intense attraction to the 'other' to the blazing colors of a 'Ruby,' illustrating the swing of emotions one experiences in the midst of such fiery feelings.

After instantly hooking listeners with classical strings within the first few seconds, the track soon takes a sharp turn to heart-pounding, rock-influenced beats, and eventually comes to a close with jazzy piano sounds that complete a spectacle for the ears. The vivid colors and alluring aesthetics of the accompanying music video add a visual layer to the immersive experience presented by the track.

Speaking of his first venture outside of SEVENTEEN's discography as the full group, WOOZI said, "'Ruby' is a song that answers the question of who WOOZI is as an artist." As a producer to SEVENTEEN and the leader of its vocal unit, WOOZI has served as the backbone to the K-pop supergroup's continued upward trajectory.

WOOZI's new mixtape arrives on the heels of another stellar year for the band, during which SEVENTEEN established themselves as "quintuple million sellers" with their last five consecutive releases selling over 1 miillion copies each. In the final month of the year 2021, the K-pop movers and shakers also earned the honor of being named MTV's PUSH Artist of the month.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-has rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The group's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "musical all-stars," SEVENTEEN has unassumingly made history and become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork. Moving at an unparalleled pace, the global performance powerhouse made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in January 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV's Fresh Out Live.

SEVENTEEN's latest EP Attacca debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 13 on the Billboard 200. It sold over 1.3 million copies in the first week of release, earning the K-pop movers and shakers the "quintuple million seller" title as it joins their last four consecutive releases-An Ode, Heng:garæ and ; [Semicolon], Your Choice-in selling over 1 million copies each.

