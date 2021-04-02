SEETHER Shares New 'Bruised and Bloodied' Acoustic Track

Today, SEETHER released a special acoustic version of their standout track "Bruised and Bloodied." The new acoustic arrangement showcases the band's impressive musicianship and songwriting while still maintaining the original's heavy groove and intense energy. The track's accompanying video gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the track at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN - watch it below. "Bruised and Bloodied" is the second single off the band's latest album Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (If You Want Peace, Prepare For War) and is currently top 5 at Active Rock Radio.

Last month, SEETHER launched a brand-new display for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's popular Right Here Right Now exhibit last month. Right Here Right Now focuses on the evolution of rock & roll and its impact on the current generation of artists by taking visitors on an intimate journey into the stories of chart-topping acts. SEETHER's new display, featuring carefully curated items spanning the band's illustrious 20-year career includes Shaun Morgan's signature green acoustic guitar, his Finding Beauty in Negative Spaces era red and black sweater, hand-written lyric sheets for SEETHER hits "Broken" and "Dangerous" and a set list from 2005's Karma and Effect tour (typed with handwritten notes.) For information on Right Here Right Now and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, click HERE.

For exclusive "Bruised and Bloodied" merch bundles visit www.seether.com.

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, SEETHER has amassed a global fan base that has grown organically with the quartet's sense of purpose and commitment spreading outwards, offering their fans around the world camaraderie, comfort and a sense of personal power. While others of their ilk faded away, SEETHER maintains a strong sense of self, ignoring trends and critics in favor of a consummate devotion to their craft. Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 16 #1 singles (including 2017's "Let You Down," 2014's "Words as Weapons," and 2011's "Tonight"); 20 Top 5 multi-format hits, with US singles sales topping 17 million and over 1.5 billion streams world-wide across all platforms.

They are also creators of the Rise Above Fest, founded in 2012 to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental illness. Past headliners of the annual gathering include Slash, Godsmack, Avenged Sevenfold, Papa Roach & many more. Since conception, the Rise Above Fest has turned into a broader movement, expanding its presence at additional music festivals around the globe. All SEETHER shows donate $1 of ticket sales to benefit the SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education) organization.

