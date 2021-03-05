SEETHER Honored With New Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Exhibit

Multi-platinum hard rock band SEETHER is the newest addition to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's popular Right Here Right Now exhibit. Right Here Right Now focuses on the evolution of rock & roll and its impact on the current generation of artists by taking visitors on an intimate journey into the stories of chart-topping acts. Utilizing personal artifacts, thought-provoking text panels and interactive displays, Right Here Right Now helps fans discover how these contemporary artists have influenced the new millennium. SEETHER is included in the space alongside luminaries such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, The Alabama Shakes, Taylor Swift, The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, among others.

SEETHER's new display, featuring carefully curated items spanning the band's illustrious 20-year career includes Shaun Morgan's signature green acoustic guitar, his Finding Beauty in Negative Spaces era red and black sweater, hand-written lyric sheets for SEETHER hits "Broken" and "Dangerous" and a set list from 2005's Karma and Effect tour (typed with handwritten notes.) For information on Right Here Right Now and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, click HERE.

SEETHER front man Shaun Morgan on what joining Right Here Right Now means to the band: "Growing up on a pig farm in South Africa I had many dreams of being a "rockstar" in America, something that was deemed impossible at the time, I clung to the dream even more tightly with every comment from every naysayer and after many years, shows and numerous different bands the impossible became a reality in 2000. It is such an incredible honor to be recognized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and to be included in an exhibit amongst so many incredibly talented musicians, many of whom inspired me as a young boy. I feel so humbled and grateful for this opportunity that it is difficult to express. This is a huge milestone for SEETHER and is by far one of the most important highlights of our career."

SEETHER further cemented their place as one of hard rock's most important and enduring bands with their latest album Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War") which debuted at #2 on Billboard's Hard Rock chart upon its release last fall. The album's lead track "Dangerous" topped rock radio at #1 for three consecutive weeks, the band's 16th #1 hit. Most recently, SEETHER shared the menacing video for the album's second single "Bruised and Bloodied." Watch it HERE.

In celebration of the band's 20-year anniversary, SEETHER also recently issued three of their classic albums - Disclaimer II, Karma and Effect, and Finding Beauty in Negative Spaces - on vinyl and exclusive color variants for the very first time via Craft Recordings. Released early in the band's remarkable run, these three albums exemplify the distinctive musicianship and song-craft for which SEETHER are best known and helped solidify them as one of the most successful hard rock bands in the world. Shop the SEETHER catalogue HERE.

Photo Credit: Laura E. Partain