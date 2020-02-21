SAGA Festival Reveals Lineup Additions

As the hugely exciting debut edition of ALDA & Insomniac's SAGA Festival draws ever closer, the eagerly anticipated event amazed party goers even further last night, revealing star-studded lineup additions for the festival during a special SAGA launch party in Romania.



Unveiling the insight into the festival's theme via 'the story of SAGA', the telling of the mythical adventure set to greet ravers between 5-7 June at Izvor Park, Bucharest, the Romanian launch party saw a flurry of the finest names from the world of electronic music in attendance during the evening. SAGA also announced plans to go green with the debut edition of the festival focusing on reducing the carbon footprint, and providing waste sustainability through a plastic smart policy.



During the launch party event, SAGA declared the latest billing for its inaugural edition, catering for a wide spectrum of tastes within the dance music world. Australian party starter, DJ, and instrumentalist, Timmy Trumpet has joined the lineup, in addition to psy-trance kings Vini Vici and multi-million selling Swedish songstress Zara Larsson, who will perform a spectacular live show. With a selection of high-profile names added during the Phase 3 announcement, trance maestro Dash Berlin will bring his euphoric sounds to Bucharest, as well as eagerly-anticipated sets from technically skilled DJ and producer Laidback Luke, and powerhouse duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano.

Joining them in Romania this summer will be Drumcode founder and techno stalwart Adam Beyer, Dutch producer ADIN, dynamic Ukranian duo ARTBAT, Frankfurt legend Chris Liebing, and eclectic Glaswegian selector Denis Sulta. As well as a hotly anticipated performance from multifaceted artist Enrico Sangiuliano, there'll also be sets from progressive techno master Joris Voorn, young Berlin producer Kevin de Vries, melodic maestro Kölsch, and Berghain resident Len Faki. This latest announcement also includes a special LIVE show from diverse Dutch musician Reinier Zonneveld, and a typically atmospheric showing from iconic German selector Sven Väth.



These names join the already announced cast, which will see a glittering ensemble of names from house, trap, and progressive, head to Romania between 5-7 June 2020, with GRAMMY winning DJ and producer Tiësto performing a Romania 2020 summer exclusive. The lineup is also set to include Norwegian superstar Alan Walker (Romania 2020 summer exclusive), future house supremo Don Diablo, British brothers Disclosure, acclaimed trance act Faithless (DJ Set), American masked mogul Marshmello (only Romanian performance of 2020) and the Bucharest debut of one of the hottest new names on the scene; Meduza. With the likes of tropical house pioneer Sam Feldt (Romania 2020 exclusive performance) and pop-dance master Sigala (first time in Bucharest) also in attendance, SAGA party-goers will be on hand to experience the beginning of a brand new era for the Romanian festival scene, with more than 150 artists performing across 5 diverse stages during the weekend.



SAGA GOES GREEN



In addition to a scintillating Phase 3 billing, SAGA has also revealed a new partnership with WWF, with the purpose of enrolling as many people as possible to act for preserving Romanian biodiversity and the quality of air, water and food. The agreement, which will see SAGA aim to be a sustainable event, will see the Romanian spectacle bid to secure a low 'festival footprint', a term made up of the waste management, carbon footprint compensation, sourcing of local food, use of public transport, and much more. As figureheads of the environmental change movement, WWF Romania wants to promote a great understanding of the issues facing the world as we know it, with half of all forests and coral reefs globally already lost, together with 80% of wetlands, and two-thirds of the world's long rivers.



SAGA will also work with Reciclad'OR, the green partner of the festival, to encourage all festival goers to reduce their impact on the environment. Aiming to reduce the carbon footprint, through a plastic smart policy, and sustainably managing waste, the organisation looks to protect the local area, urging party goers to recycle and become more responsible in ensuring the safety of our planet, environmentally. Reciclad'OR prepares plenty of creative activities to stimulate the eco-conscious and eco-curious and offer innovative ways to solve the problems of waste and pollution during the entire festival, and thanks to a partnership with Green Point, a special 'Eco Island' will be created every day at SAGA.





