Ryan Beatty to Embark on 'David, I Love You' Tour

Rising vocalist and songwriter Ryan Beatty will embark on his first ever nationwide headline tour in celebration of the release of his new album Dreaming of David this spring. The "David, I Love You" tour kicks off April 30 with stops including New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Stream the highly anticipated second album from Ryan Beatty here.

"Making this album felt like moulding clay-malleable, slow and meticulous-it taught me perseverance, patience and to listen to the world around me," Beatty says.

Dreaming of David, which features singles "Casino," "Dark Circles" and "Patchwork," is Beatty's first new body of work since his widely acclaimed 2018 debut album Boy in Jeans.

Ryan Beatty is a 23-year-old vocalist, songwriter and producer born and raised in Southern California, and now based in Los Angeles. In July 2018, Beatty released Boy in Jeans to widespread critical acclaim from The Fader, Paper Magazine, Vice, Highsnobiety, Document Journal and many more with accompanying videos for "Haircut," "Powerslide," "Camo" and "Bruise." Beatty has worked with Tyler, the Creator on his critically acclaimed album Igor as well as his Grinch soundtrack. He also made contributions to Brockhampton's Ginger and Kevin Abstract's Arizona Baby in addition to appearing on Brockhampton's Saturation II and III.

RYAN BEATTY LIVE

April 30 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

May 1 Chicago, IL Park West

May 2 Columbus, OH The Basement

May 4 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

May 5 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

May 6 Washington, D.C. Rock & Roll Hotel

May 8 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre

May 9 Toronto, ON Jasper Dandy

May 12 Denver, CO Cerventes Other Side

May 14 Los Angeles, CA The Regent Theater

May 15 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

May 16 San Francisco, CA Slim's

May 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

May 19 Vancouver, BC Venue

May 20 Seattle, WA Neumos





Related Articles View More Music Stories