Rêve Unveils Latest Taste of Dance-Pop Bliss 'Hypersexual'

Platinum-certified dance-pop artist, Rêve unveils her latest taste of dance-pop bliss, "Hypersexual," via Universal Music Canada, 31 East, and Astralwerks.

2022 has seen Rêve flourish as she cements herself as one of this generation's most promising dance-pop singer-songwriters. Since making her major-label debut in 2021 with "Still Dancing," Rêve has amassed over 97 million combined global streams across a number of original singles, including the irresistible "SKIN 2 SKIN," her airy track "Layover," the flirtatious "Tongue," and her chart-topping track "CTRL + ALT + DEL" which went Platinum in under eight months since its release and was featured on Canada's Drag Race.

Popularity and critical praise continue to grow for Rêve with features and extended versions of her original tracks from artists like ESSEL, BILLEN TED, Slater Manzo, Lee Vent, Kito, KALM, Lemon and Ceréna.

Along with features on tracks like Robin M's "Through The Night," COMANAVAGO's "Meat," Jonasu's "All Night & Every Day," Merk & Kremont's "U&U," and her co-signers, multi-Platinum producer-songwriters Banx & Ranx's "Headphones," which has seen praise from such outlets as Dancing Astronaut and Complex, alongside maintaining Canadian radio chart domination.

With a sonic prowess of playful, pop, and R&B-influenced dance music that draws inspiration from the heydays of 90s sophisticated Euro sound, Rêve's artistry is meant to inspire, empower, and shed light on the importance of embracing yourself and the world around you.

Coupled with honest storytelling, hooking melodies, and innovative sonic tones, Rêve's alluring take on dance-pop artistry continues to captivate audiences across the globe. Emerging confidently as one of the brightest dance-pop stars, Rêve's burgeoning career and 2022 chart domination plan to stay steady throughout 2023 with more original music.

Listen to the new single here: