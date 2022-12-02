Rêve Unveils Latest Taste of Dance-Pop Bliss 'Hypersexual'
Rêve’s burgeoning career and 2022 chart domination plan to stay steady throughout 2023 with more original music.
Platinum-certified dance-pop artist, Rêve unveils her latest taste of dance-pop bliss, "Hypersexual," via Universal Music Canada, 31 East, and Astralwerks.
2022 has seen Rêve flourish as she cements herself as one of this generation's most promising dance-pop singer-songwriters. Since making her major-label debut in 2021 with "Still Dancing," Rêve has amassed over 97 million combined global streams across a number of original singles, including the irresistible "SKIN 2 SKIN," her airy track "Layover," the flirtatious "Tongue," and her chart-topping track "CTRL + ALT + DEL" which went Platinum in under eight months since its release and was featured on Canada's Drag Race.
Popularity and critical praise continue to grow for Rêve with features and extended versions of her original tracks from artists like ESSEL, BILLEN TED, Slater Manzo, Lee Vent, Kito, KALM, Lemon and Ceréna.
Along with features on tracks like Robin M's "Through The Night," COMANAVAGO's "Meat," Jonasu's "All Night & Every Day," Merk & Kremont's "U&U," and her co-signers, multi-Platinum producer-songwriters Banx & Ranx's "Headphones," which has seen praise from such outlets as Dancing Astronaut and Complex, alongside maintaining Canadian radio chart domination.
With a sonic prowess of playful, pop, and R&B-influenced dance music that draws inspiration from the heydays of 90s sophisticated Euro sound, Rêve's artistry is meant to inspire, empower, and shed light on the importance of embracing yourself and the world around you.
Coupled with honest storytelling, hooking melodies, and innovative sonic tones, Rêve's alluring take on dance-pop artistry continues to captivate audiences across the globe. Emerging confidently as one of the brightest dance-pop stars, Rêve's burgeoning career and 2022 chart domination plan to stay steady throughout 2023 with more original music.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 1, 2022
Bend It Like Beckham filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges are currently developing a new Disney musical film inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history. Disney has commissioned original musical film, which will also be directed and produced by Chadha.
Charlotte Spiral Release New EP 'All This Time, Asleep'
December 1, 2022
Produced by Mercury Prize nominated artist and celebrated producer Dave Okumu (Jessie Ware, Nilufer Yanya, Lianne La Havas, Joan As Police Woman), the EP provides the follow up to last year’s New Light EP which was produced with Dan Carey (Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, Kae Tempest, Bat For Lashes).
TAMRON HALL Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since January With Over 1 Million Viewers on All 5 Days of the Week
December 1, 2022
Thursday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 11/17/22) tied the show’s highest-rated telecast on any day so far this season in Households (0.8 rating) and stood as the show’s 2nd most-watched telecast (1.135 million) of the season. Thursday’s episode featured GRAMMY® Award winner Macy Gray and Slutty Vegan founder Pinkey Cole.
Imogen Clark Releases Holiday Single 'I Got Dumped For Christmas'
December 1, 2022
Barrelling into the year by collaborating with Mo’Ju, Ali Barter, I Know Leopard and more on her 2nd Annual Holiday Hootenanny show in Melbourne, she followed up by assembling a supergroup featuring Adam Newling and members of Middle Kids and Superorganism on her standalone single ‘Enemy’ (co-written with Alex Lahey)
Light in the Attic to Release 'Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987'
December 1, 2022
Celebrated archival reissue label Light in the Attic (LITA) announces the latest chapter in its acclaimed Japanese City Pop series, Pacific Breeze, which delivers a mesmerizing blend of AOR, R&B, jazz fusion, funk, boogie, and disco from the country’s flourishing bubble era of the ‘70s and ‘80s.