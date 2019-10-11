Ruston Kelly's DIRT EMO VOL. 1 is Out Today

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Ruston Kelly's new project Dirt Emo Vol. 1 is out today via Rounder Records.

Of the project, Kelly shares, "I don't play country, this stuff is dirt emo. It's like crying in a barn or angsting in your room with a banjo."

Co-produced by Kelly and Jarrad K, the eight-song release consists of Kelly's favorite emo songs including a rendition of Dashboard Confessional's "Screaming Infidelities" featuring the band's lead singer Chris Carrabba, a live cover of Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag" and new versions of The Carter Family's "Weeping Willow" and Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

In celebration of the release, Kelly will continue his extensive "Brightly Burst" headline tour this fall with upcoming stops at Minneapolis' Fine Line, Louisville's Mercury Ballroom, New York's Bowery Ballroom, Boston's Brighton Music Hall, Washington D.C.'s U Street Music Hall and Chicago's Thalia Hall among several others. See below for complete details.

The release of Dirt Emo Vol.1 adds to a landmark year for Kelly, whose full-length debut album, Dying Star, was released last fall on Rounder Records. Co-produced by Kelly and Jarrad K, Dying Star landed on several "Best of 2018" lists including Rolling Stone, Paste, UPROXX, American Songwriter and NPR Music, which declares, "Kelly digs down deep on Dying Star to fearlessly put forth a set of songs steeped in emotional twists, turns and complications...This here is powerful stuff."

DIRT EMO VOL. 1 TRACK LIST

1. "Screaming Infidelities" feat. Chris Carrabba (originally by Dashboard Confessional)

2. "Teenage Dirtbag" [Live] (originally by Wheatus)

3. "At Your Funeral" (originally by Saves The Day)

4. "Dammit" (originally by Blink 182)

5. "All Too Well" (originally by Taylor Swift)

6. "Teenage Dirtbag" [Acoustic] (originally by Wheatus)

7. "Weeping Willow" (originally by The Carter Family)

8. "Helena" (originally by My Chemical Romance)

RUSTON KELLY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

October 11-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line*

October 12-Madison, WI-High Noon Saloon*

October 16-St. Louis, MO-Blueberry Hill*

October 18-Louisville, KY-Mercury Ballroom*

October 19-Columbus, OH-A&R Music Bar*

October 20-Detroit, MI-The Shelter*

October 22-Toronto, ON-Horseshoe Tavern†

October 24-New York, NY-Bowery Ballroom*

October 25-Boston, MA-Brighton Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

October 26-Washington, DC-U Street Music Hall*

October 27-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live*

October 30-Richmond, VA-Richmond Music Hall*

October 31-Cleveland, OH-House of Blues Cleveland*

November 1-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall*

November 11-15-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic-John Prine's "All The Best Fest"

*with Donovan Woods

†The Drew Thomson Foundation





