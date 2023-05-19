Rufus Wainwright Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Self-Titled Debut With Expanded Re-Release

The new album art replaces the original portrait of Wainwright at 25 years old with a current image of the artist at 50.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 2 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 3 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright's self-titled debut album, Geffen/UMe has released an expanded, digital-only anniversary edition today, May 19, 2023.

Originally released on the same date in 1998, RUFUS WAINWRIGHT - 25th Anniversary Edition includes the original 12 tracks remastered from the original tapes plus three never-before-released songs from the album sessions and assorted tracks previously only available on his limited 13-disc boxset, House of Rufus. The new album art replaces the original portrait of Wainwright at 25 years old with a current image of the artist at 50.

"Obviously when you turn 50, you are not only looking forward but also back, and it comes in handy that my first album Rufus Wainwright came out exactly half a lifetime ago. In Broadway, there is a secret rule that you have to open with a bang and finish with an even bigger bang. Hopefully in 50 years, I will have proven that I did end with an even bigger bang but I think that I did open pretty strong with my first album. So excited also to bring some new material from those sessions to my fans and have all the tracks remastered," says Rufus Wainwright.

A critical hit, the album received praise throughout the media following its release in 1998. Salon quipped that the album was one of "foolish love and fantasy love, healing love and destructive love and love that makes you want to lose your sense of self just so you can find it again." Ann Powers of New York Times placed the album in her Top Five albums of 1998, while Rolling Stone proclaimed him Best New Artist. Rufus Wainwright appeared numerous times in Village Voice's Pazz & Jop Critics' Poll of that year.

Featuring an impressive array of rock, folk, opera and cabaret that ferries his highly literate lyrics with his soaring, distinctive vocals, Rufus Wainwright was a showcase in artistic expression that paved the way for a career that spans two and a half decades with ten studio albums, two classical operas, and a tribute to Judy Garland. His debut album, however, stands as a grand and majestic entrance for an artist who later garnered two GRAMMY® nominations, a BRIT Award nomination and won two JUNO awards in his home country of Canada.

Rufus Wainwright was largely produced by Jon Brion (Aimee Mann, Elliott Smith, Fiona Apple) except for "In My Arms" which was produced by Pierre Marchand (Sarah McLachlan, Kate & Anna McGarrigle), and "Millbrook" and "Baby" which were produced by Brion and Van Dyke Parks (Beach Boys, U2).

Listen to the re-release here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

SLIP~ons Announce Debut EP With Video For Heavy Machinery Photo
SLIP~ons Announce Debut EP With Video For 'Heavy Machinery'

Watch the video for SLIP~ons Heavy Machinery!

Greta Van Fleet Release New Song Sacred The Thread Photo
Greta Van Fleet Release New Song 'Sacred The Thread'

Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kizska, guitarist Jake Kizska, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kizska and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville the band captured the energy of their renowned live performances.

Pnau New Single Stars Featuring Bebe Rexha & Ozuna Photo
Pnau New Single 'Stars' Featuring Bebe Rexha & Ozuna

PNAU have become masters of the blockbuster collab, quickly building upon the international smash hit ‘Cold Heart’ with Elton John and Dua Lipa by delivering big moments with Troye Sivan (‘You Know What I Need’) and Khalid (‘The Hard Way’). This time around, the Australian electronica trio have teamed up with Bebe Rexha and Ozuna.

Toosii X Future Link Up for Favorite Song (Toxic Version) Photo
Toosii X Future Link Up for 'Favorite Song (Toxic Version)'

As “Favorite Song” jumps into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and achieves Platinum certification, Toosii drops a striking new version of the track – “Favorite Song” (feat. Future) [Toxic Version]. In the powerful new first verse, chart-topping, GRAMMY®-winning superstar Future takes the stage.


From This Author - Michael Major

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+
Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer CommunityVideo: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Video: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND TrailerVideo: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND Trailer
Cloud Companion Shares Heartfelt Synth Pop Ballad 'Can U Hear Me'Cloud Companion Shares Heartfelt Synth Pop Ballad 'Can U Hear Me'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE