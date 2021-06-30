Rubii Reaches for the Skies With New Single 'Fusing'

A dreamy and infectious electro-pop track drawing on hyper-pop and electronic influences, 'Fusing' is the main single off Rubii's upcoming EP, 'Time Flies'. The track is about rising from a slump, releasing your true potential and being the best version of yourself - something we all can relate to after a year of disruption and isolation due to the pandemic.

"Creating something as energetic and hopeful as Fusing was a way to kick back into gear and create a spirit of resurgence, which is something I hope the track can bring to others," Rubii states. Just like the standout line in the song: "fusing like a free energy," Rubii wants you to find the motivation to simply become your best.



Humbly creating music since the young age of 15, Rubii has worked with and produced for artists such as Kish!, virgil HAWKINS, Leo Bhanji and Just Harry. Combining electronic vocals with spaced out synths and catchy melodies, his sound is like no other. Throughout his career he has amassed over 2 million streams and received support from Spotify, appearing on playlists such as 'Fresh Finds: Pop' and 'Focus Flow', as well as radio play from various BBC stations including 1Xtra, Radio Bristol and Asian Network.



Emerging on SoundCloud in 2016, Rubii released EP's such as 'Intuition' produced by Ivan, the Damage, and many singles before releasing his first full-length mixtape 'Thousand Miles Away' in 2019. Throughout 2020 he dropped memorable singles such as 'Near So Far', as well as producing tracks like 'Rolling Stone' from Just Harry's debut 'My World'. Beginning 2021 on a high note with 'Burnt Out' and 'B4LONG', Rubii prepares to release his latest project Time Flies imminently.