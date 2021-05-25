Royal & the Serpent Announce June EP 'searching for nirvana'

Fiery alt pop singer/songwriter Royal & the Serpent releases single "phuck u" and announces her 'searching for nirvana' EP, which will be released next month. Pre-order the EP HERE and listen to "phuck u" HERE. The new single is accompanied by a high energy music video (Directed by Kyle Cogan) that features Royal, watch it HERE. Royal was also nominated for Best New Rock/Alternative Rock artist at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET.

Royal & the Serpent released her last single "i can't get high" in February, which she played in her set on YUNGBLUD's 'The Weird Time of Life' global digital tour last year. "ICGH" follows "bad kids" ft Yoshi Flower and Royal's October 'get a grip' EP, which features her viral hit "Overwhelmed." "Overwhelmed" spent 22 weeks on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart and has 127 million streams and counting.

She joined YUNGBLUD on his 'The Weird Time of Life' global digital tour last year, which wrapped in December and spanned 16 dates across the globe. Each show was a unique localized experience with full-scale production.

Los Angeles-based Royal & the Serpent made her debut in 2017, earning acclaim for a series of self-released singles such as "MMXX," "Salvador Dali," and "Bad Bad Blood", which was featured in the Season 6 trailer for ABC's How To Get Away With Murder. In each piece of music she shares with the world, Royal reveals the wild duality at the heart of her artistry and speaks to the incredible power of embracing your true nature, in all its outrageous complexity. A Gemini to the core, she's passionate but pensive, sensitive but self-possessed, enigmatic but an open book when it comes to exposing what's inside her mind. "I definitely feel like I'm two people living in one body, where I can just slip at the drop of dime and become a totally different person," notes Santiago, who equally identifies as a "sweet sunshine angel" (i.e., the Royal persona) and a "freaky devil maniac" (the Serpent).

"With boundary pushing lyrics and palpable energy, she has an onstage spirit that has fans referring to her as 'Lady Cobain,'" wrote Ones To Watch. "The duality she expresses makes her both relatable and captivating, as she unapologetically shares a full spectrum of experience, from royal soul to luring serpent. Royal delivers the perfect combination of funk and grace in a sweet sound rich with hypnotic melodies."

