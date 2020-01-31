Roy Woods Returns with 'Shot Again' via OVO Sound

Toronto R&B sensation Roy Woods has shared an explosive new track, produced by President Jeff, and video, directed by Cameron Dean, entitled "Shot Again" via OVO Sound to kick things off in 2020. It's the first new music to come from the young crooner since September while Roy has been on a tear over the past year releasing new tracks and visuals, including the recent club anthem "Bubbly," which has been streamed nearly 10 million times. "Shot Again" is sure to light up the function when it's time for another round as Roy gears up for a new project on the horizon.





