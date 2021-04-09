Rouxx Unveils Captivating New Single 'Hit Harder'

Los Angeles artist-on-the-rise Rouxx has shared his newest single and music video for "Hit Harder." The new alt-pop single focuses on the all-too-familiar feeling of being kicked while you're down and finding it impossible to get back up. Fans check can stream "Hit Harder" now below.

On the newest single, Rouxx shares, "'Hit Harder' is an alt-pop song about dealing with a tough situation in life to which you feel you have hit rock bottom, yet something else comes along that hits you harder."

Emerging out of Los Angeles, Rouxx is a singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. From his early days in pop punk bands to winning MTV's breakout artist award, he has continued to elevate himself into a new genre of alternative pop. Rouxx's sound flawlessly blends the likeness of contemporaries Bazzi and Justin Bieber while also drawing influence from the rawness of those such as Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear. Having sold out his first headlining show January of 2020 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Rouxx's fanbase continues to grow at an alarming rate. Giving his unique alt-edge style to a pop sensibility, Rouxx is rapidly creating his path to superstardom.

For more information, pleases visit frouxx.com.

