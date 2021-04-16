Rouxx Releases Music Video for Single 'Hit Harder'

Los Angeles artist-on-the-rise Rouxx has shared the new music video for his latest single "Hit Harder," which was released last Friday. The new alt-pop single focuses on the all-too-familiar feeling of being kicked while you're down and finding it impossible to get back up. Fans can watch the video now below as well as stream across streaming platforms here.

On the newest single and video, Rouxx shares, "In this video I wanted to express the anxiety, stress, and doubt of the state of the world this past year by showing all of the newspapers and headlines as well as illustrating the desperation of my current life and personal experience. The fire at the end signifies letting of all the fear and stress from this past year, accepting it all for what is has been, and moving forward. Like most people, I've been through a lot this past year and felt this was a necessary song for me to write."

Emerging out of Los Angeles, Rouxx is a singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. From his early days in pop punk bands to winning MTV's breakout artist award, he has continued to elevate himself into a new genre of alternative pop. Rouxx's sound flawlessly blends the likeness of contemporaries Bazzi and Justin Bieber while also drawing influence from the rawness of those such as Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear. Having sold out his first headlining show January of 2020 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Rouxx's fanbase continues to grow at an alarming rate. Giving his uniqus alt-edge style to a pop sensibility, Rouxx is rapidly creating his path to superstardom.

For more information, pleases visit frouxx.com.

Watch here: