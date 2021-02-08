Roselina Albino Announces Virtual Birthday Show

Roselina Albino is a musical project by Becca Beberaggi. Her birthday is here and she hates parties but loves streams. She'll be joined by fiancee and collaborator Bad Mime (producing project by Zach Simao) playing some new and newer stripped-down jams. Come spend an hour with her at her birthday party via your computer screen.

Presented February 21, 2021 at 8PM EST/5PM PST. Tickets available now at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35658/production/1038032?performanceId=10624996.

Roselina Albino is the musical persona of LA-based and New York native writer/performer Becca Beberaggi. Her musical style is an indie-pop combination inspired by the sounds of Regina Spector, Lana Del Rey, Beach House, and Billie Holiday.

Most recently she was featured in a live-streamed performance part of the annual LimeFest presented by the Tank Theatre, where she performed with her constant collaborator, producer, and drummer Bad Mime. The show was featured in Time Out NY, Playbill, and Broadway World.

Bad Mime is the production project from drummer Zach Simao. Bad Mime draws on his wide range of experiences in the acoustic world to create electronic productions that feature organic grooves and strong melodic ideas. His tracks are chill, beat-heavy, and a little dirty, as if Nujabes and Glass Animals collaborated on an indie film.

Bad Mime also enjoys songwriting with and producing for other artists. He believes in finding the vulnerable center in every song and doing whatever it takes to make that shine.