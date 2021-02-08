Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Roselina Albino Announces Virtual Birthday Show

Roselina Albino is the musical persona of LA-based and New York native writer/performer Becca Beberaggi.

Feb. 8, 2021  
        

 

Roselina Albino is a musical project by Becca Beberaggi. Her birthday is here and she hates parties but loves streams. She'll be joined by fiancee and collaborator Bad Mime (producing project by Zach Simao) playing some new and newer stripped-down jams. Come spend an hour with her at her birthday party via your computer screen. 

Presented February 21, 2021 at 8PM EST/5PM PST. Tickets available now at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35658/production/1038032?performanceId=10624996.

Roselina Albino is the musical persona of LA-based and New York native writer/performer Becca Beberaggi. Her musical style is an indie-pop combination inspired by the sounds of Regina Spector, Lana Del Rey, Beach House, and Billie Holiday.

Most recently she was featured in a live-streamed performance part of the annual LimeFest presented by the Tank Theatre, where she performed with her constant collaborator, producer, and drummer Bad Mime. The show was featured in Time Out NY, Playbill, and Broadway World.

Bad Mime is the production project from drummer Zach Simao. Bad Mime draws on his wide range of experiences in the acoustic world to create electronic productions that feature organic grooves and strong melodic ideas. His tracks are chill, beat-heavy, and a little dirty, as if Nujabes and Glass Animals collaborated on an indie film.

Bad Mime also enjoys songwriting with and producing for other artists. He believes in finding the vulnerable center in every song and doing whatever it takes to make that shine.

Roselina Albino Announces Virtual Birthday Show
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Singer-Songwriter Dan Ashley Kicks Off The New Year With His New Single Now And Then Photo

Singer-Songwriter Dan Ashley Kicks Off The New Year With His New Single 'Now And Then'

South Florida recording artist Kodak Black is celebrating Super Bowl weekend with the rele Photo

South Florida recording artist Kodak Black is celebrating Super Bowl weekend with the release of new

Donna Lewis Releases New EP, TOLD YOU SO, Today Photo

Donna Lewis Releases New EP, TOLD YOU SO, Today

Apple Music, Foo Fighters Launching Medicine At Midnight Radio’ Photo

Apple Music, Foo Fighters Launching 'Medicine At Midnight Radio’


More Hot Stories For You

  • Clean Green Music Machine Launches Kids Podcast TURN IT UP! 
  • Andris Nelsons-Led BSO NOW Concert Streams Released This Thursday
  • College Light Opera Company Announces Plans For a 2021 Summer Season of Musicals
  • Boch Center Announces Three New Virtual Events