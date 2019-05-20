Rose Dorn Signs To Bar None Records

May. 20, 2019  

Rose Dorn Signs To Bar None Records

Los Angeles band Rose Dorn are excited to announce they have signed to esteemed indie label Bar None Records.
The band is Scarlet Knight, Joey Dalla Betta and Jamie Coster. To date they have shared 2 EPs, Call Her and the earlier Speak Later whose lead track "Dirt" exemplifies the band's penchant for crafting songs that are quietly captivating.
Showcasing the synergy of three sensitive minds, Rose Dorn's bittersweet songs always seem to reflect multiple sides of the moods and stories they're sharing.
Rose Dorn will be sharing new music very soon and expect to have tour dates to announce as well.
Photo Credit: Derec Patrick


