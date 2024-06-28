Rose Betts Drops Captivating Celtic Ode 'Come Away'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UK-born, LA-based, rising Celtic indie singer-songwriter Rose Betts invited us into her world with “War” and “Take This Body Home.” Now, she returns with a captivating new single, “Come Away,” a heartfelt invitation to escape and embrace change with mesmerizing melodies and anthemic vocals. In addition to the new single, Rose has announced her debut U.S. tour, which will kick off this September in Portland, Oregon, and will include stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and more. See all dates here.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Rose explains, “It's interesting how we feel like we have to have our lives together in our 30s. It takes a lot of courage to step outside of that and be like, ‘No, I don't want to own a house. No, I don't want to have kids.’ What the world expects is a heavy weight to bear, and we’re all so different, we all want different things, but it’s so easy to fall into trapdoors trying to fulfill the norm. I think the job of an artist is to fight against all of those trap doors—or at least examine them as they come along.”

The song came alive in the studio in Los Angeles with collaborator and producer, Mark Siegel (Frank Ocean.) Rose felt he “elevated the song with his production and ideas,” from the drums to the swooping guitars. After working on the song for about a month, they brought their vision to life in the studio.

Rose is a celebrated figure in the London music scene and transitioned to Los Angeles during the pandemic. This ignited a meteoric rise on social media platforms such as TikTok and Meta with viral moments, amassing tens of millions of streams across her diverse body of work and garnering over 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Notably, in 2021, acclaimed director Zack Snyder enlisted her to perform and produce the Flash's theme song for his 'Directors Cut' of Justice League, propelling her into the epicenter of the DC fandom. Her debut album, White Orchids under Warner Chappell in 2022, featuring the viral hit “Driving Myself Home,” further solidified her presence with major TV placements.

Following another viral sensation with “Irish Eyes” in early 2023, Rose's acclaim soared, attracting attention from labels worldwide. With an extensive touring history across the UK, including performances at Glastonbury and LFEST and prestigious venues like The Troubadour and Ronnie Scott’s, Rose's sold-out headline show at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles marked a significant milestone. Additionally, her collaboration with Zack Snyder on one of the theme songs for 'Rebel Moon' underscores her burgeoning impact on both the music and film industries. Rose is now signed to Nettwerk Music Group and has just released her new single “Come Away.”

Photo Credit: Aggie Cherrie

