Rosalie Cunningham To Release New Self-Titled Solo Album
Esoteric Antenna are delighted to announce a new studio album with Rosalie Cunningham. Since her celebrated band Purson played its final gig in late 2016, singer, songwriter and multi instrumentalist Rosalie has been working on a new solo album, to showcase her talents as the visionary solo artist she always was
As Rosalie says, "Being able to take time over arrangements without time pressures means that everything feels right, without being contrived."
The album features a full range of musical styles showing off to the full Rosalies incredible vocal range and playing ability and is sure to delight both old fans of Purson and hopefully many new fans.
The self-titled album will be available both on Digipack single CD and 180 gram vinyl format on July 26th. In support of the release, Rosalie and her band will be touring the UK in July 2019 with further dates to come.
TRACK LISTING
Ride on My Bike
f Love
House of the Glass Red
Dethroning of the Party Queen
Nobody Hears
Riddles and Games
Butterflies
A Yarn from the Wheel
To pre-order: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/artist/rosalie-cunningham/