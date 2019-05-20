Rosalie Cunningham To Release New Self-Titled Solo Album

May. 20, 2019  

Rosalie Cunningham To Release New Self-Titled Solo Album

Esoteric Antenna are delighted to announce a new studio album with Rosalie Cunningham. Since her celebrated band Purson played its final gig in late 2016, singer, songwriter and multi instrumentalist Rosalie has been working on a new solo album, to showcase her talents as the visionary solo artist she always was
As Rosalie says, "Being able to take time over arrangements without time pressures means that everything feels right, without being contrived."
The album features a full range of musical styles showing off to the full Rosalies incredible vocal range and playing ability and is sure to delight both old fans of Purson and hopefully many new fans.
The self-titled album will be available both on Digipack single CD and 180 gram vinyl format on July 26th. In support of the release, Rosalie and her band will be touring the UK in July 2019 with further dates to come.
TRACK LISTING
Ride on My Bike
f Love
House of the Glass Red
Dethroning of the Party Queen
Nobody Hears
Riddles and Games
Butterflies
A Yarn from the Wheel


Related Articles View More Music Stories


From This Author TV News Desk



  • Roger Dean Joins YES' 'The Royal Affair Tour'
  • BWW Interview: Carly Hughes Talks AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE Musical Finale
  • Mannequin Pussy Share 'Who You Are' Lyric Video
  • Taylor Grey Releases New Single 'Intentionally'
  • John Cameron Mitchell and Bryan Weller's ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS Soundtrack is Out Now
  • Newport Festivals Foundation Partners with Rick's Musical Instruments to Donate Instruments

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup