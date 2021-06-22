Rory Feek Releases First Solo Album 'Gentle Man'

Rory Feek's new album, Gentle Man, is the GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter's first solo album, as well as the first he's recorded since losing his wife and country music collaborator, Joey, to cancer five years ago.

Rory appeared on the TODAY show this morning to discuss life on his Columbia, Tennessee farm with 7-year-old daughter Indiana, the new record, and its themes of everyday life, heartbreak, healing, and salvation.

Gentle Man, released on Friday by Gaither Music and produced by Ben Isaacs and Matt Johnson, saw Rory joined by a long lineup of fellow musicians and country legends. Dolly Parton came together with Rory on "One Angel," a stirring tribute to Joey penned by family friend and songwriter Sandy Emory Lawrence.

"As soon as I heard Rory was working on this album, I asked if I could contribute somehow," said Parton. "Rory is a true gentle man. God bless you, Rory."

Trisha Yearwood, Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack, Vince Gill, and Ricky Skaggs also collaborated with Rory on the record, alongside Sharon White, Sonya Isaacs, and Ben Isaacs. Yearwood appears on "Met Him in a Motel Room" and Skaggs and White are featured in "Small Talk Cafe."