Ron Pope Debuts Two New Tracks

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ron Pope debuts new tracks "Take The Edge Off" and "Practice What I Preach" via The Boot; read the piece HERE. He also confirms his new LP,Bone Structure, will be released next spring via Brooklyn Basement Records.

"Writing these songs reminded me of where I've been and how hard it was to claw my way out of that pit of my own creation," Pope says of the new record, "I don't miss who I used to be...Having to stare at those ancient reflections of myself through this process has not always been so easy, but I've tried to be as honest as I can stand to be."

Listen to the new tracks here:

Bone Structure follows the release of 2018's Worktapes EP and is Pope's first studio album since 2017's Work. He cites Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, the Carter Family, Patsy Cline, George Jones, as a few of his inspirations for the new album, as well as his one-year-old daughter. After becoming a father last year, he abandoned an album's worth of recording sessions and found a renewed purpose for Bone Structure: To explain his perspective on the world to his daughter in the event he was no longer there. This drastic change of direction inspired some songs on the album to speak directly to his child, and others to illuminate life lessons Pope has collected.

"When I became a father, I spent a lot of time fixating on the things I don't know and what I wasn't taught," Pope explains, "What can I do better than the people who raised me and what should I borrow from them?" He goes on the say, "The narratives on this album are only part of what I wanted to share with my child. This record is also meant to take her on a sonic journey through my influences...I guess she's influencing me now, too."

Pope has surpassed 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, sold out shows in more than 20 countries, sold over two million digital tracks, had over 350 million streams on Spotify, 825 million plays on Pandora and 150 million views on YouTube. His music has been featured on NBC's "The Voice," CW's "Vampire Diaries," "90210," and multiple seasons of FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance," which sent two of his albums into the top 100 on iTunes simultaneously. Independently, Pope has written and produced six full-length albums; Work, Ron Pope & The Nighthawks, Atlanta, Calling Off The Dogs and Daylight. In 2015, he co-founded his own label, Brooklyn Basement Records, with his wife & manager, Blair.

Photo credit: Nicole Mago





