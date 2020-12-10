Romy Debuts Piano Session Version of 'Lifetime'

Today, Romy releases a piano version of her debut solo single "Lifetime"-watch the performance below. Captured at the end of the day during studio sessions for her forthcoming debut album, the stripped-back performance is an intimate moment, putting the focus on Romy's songwriting and the emotion of her vocal performance.

It comes at the end of an exceptional few months for the London singer and songwriter, who released her debut solo single in September. Produced with Marta Salogni and Fred again.. "Lifetime" combines Romy's love of yearning, emotional club music and timeless song writing (having written songs for the likes of Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson in addition to co-writing The xx's three acclaimed albums); an exhilarating, club-influenced track, it has already found its way into a host of end of year best of lists (including The Guardian, NPR and NME's).

Meanwhile, Romy recently further explored her club and electronic influences, collaborating with Jayda G, Planningtorock, HAAi and Anz on a "Lifetime" remix package that stretched the original in a variety of dancefloor directions. This week she also appeared on the cover of Mixmag, releasing her first official DJ mix alongside an in-depth interview.

To round things off, Romy brings us right back to where the song started, just her vocal with minimal accompaniment. Watch it here.

Watch the piano version here: