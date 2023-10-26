Rocket Share New Single 'Future Memory'

His new EP will be out tomorrow October 27th.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Rocket Share New Single 'Future Memory'

Los Angeles-based Rocket have shared the second single off their debut EP, Versions of You, out tomorrow October 27th.

Future Memory” opens with interlocking guitar before ripping into a massive chorus, and the charming visual follows the misadventures of a real life rocket.

Vocalist Alithea Tuttle shares that she “wrote it shortly after a childhood friend had passed away as a young adult. I was struggling with the fact that it was deeply affecting me even though I didn't know him very well at this stage in our lives.

We were close as children and he had recently come back into my life but passed away before any of us were able to learn more about who he had become. I felt almost guilty for feeling so moved by his passing but visited his grave and wrote this song. It's not the most profound, but it helped me accept that he would be the stuff of future memories.”

Comprised of Alithea Tuttle (Bass, Vocals), Baron Rinzler (Guitar), Cooper Ladomade (Drums) and Desi Scaglione (Guitar), the members of Rocket have all know each other for a very long time, some since as early as preschool, and the full group coalescing in highschool.

With only three singles to their name, the amount of momentum they've been able to build is impressive, opening for bands like Pretty Sick, bar italia, Hello Mary, and more. The band are currently on their first ever US tour, joining likeminded LA grunge trio MILLY, before returning home to support Julie at Santa Ana's Constellation Room. 

Tour Dates:

Tickets Here

10/26 - Detroit, MI @ Larger House *

10/27 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

10/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

10/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room *

11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

11/3 - Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto *

11/4 - Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur *

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Show Bar *

11/7 - Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club *

11/8 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room *

12/1 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

12/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

* supporting MILLY

^ supporting Julie

Photo by Sarah Hesky



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor McCall Announces Second Album Mellow War Photo
Taylor McCall Announces Second Album 'Mellow War'

Taylor McCall announces his second album 'Mellow War.' On the heels of the song/video release McCall will embark on a tour of the UK starting November 1, supporting the legendary Robert Plant. Along the tour, he will do his own headlining show in London. The video was directed by McCall himself.

2
Ashley Barron Releases Breakout Single Kiss A Brunette Photo
Ashley Barron Releases Breakout Single "Kiss A Brunette"

Discover Ashley Barron's breakout single 'Kiss A Brunette' challenging social norms. Stream the empowering and rowdy track now.

3
Hannah Grae Drops Halloween Inspired Track Who Dunnit? Photo
Hannah Grae Drops Halloween Inspired Track 'Who Dunnit?'

HANNAH GRAE releases Halloween inspired track 'Who Dunnit?' in new single. The rising star celebrated the release of ‘Who Dunnit?' last night with an exclusive Halloween-themed event for fans in London. Recently Hannah Grae released 'It Could've Been You', which has proven popular within her fanbase.

4
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Release Major Label Debut Single I Got Paid Today Photo
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Release Major Label Debut Single 'I Got Paid Today'

Hip-hop enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the dynamic rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids launches their major label debut with the release of “I Got Paid Today.” This highly anticipated single showcases their extraordinary lyrical skills and storytelling abilities and features vocal cameos from Tia Wood and Lex Leosis.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SHUCKED