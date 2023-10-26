Rocket Share New Single 'Future Memory'

Los Angeles-based Rocket have shared the second single off their debut EP, Versions of You, out tomorrow October 27th.

“Future Memory” opens with interlocking guitar before ripping into a massive chorus, and the charming visual follows the misadventures of a real life rocket.

Vocalist Alithea Tuttle shares that she “wrote it shortly after a childhood friend had passed away as a young adult. I was struggling with the fact that it was deeply affecting me even though I didn't know him very well at this stage in our lives.

We were close as children and he had recently come back into my life but passed away before any of us were able to learn more about who he had become. I felt almost guilty for feeling so moved by his passing but visited his grave and wrote this song. It's not the most profound, but it helped me accept that he would be the stuff of future memories.”

Comprised of Alithea Tuttle (Bass, Vocals), Baron Rinzler (Guitar), Cooper Ladomade (Drums) and Desi Scaglione (Guitar), the members of Rocket have all know each other for a very long time, some since as early as preschool, and the full group coalescing in highschool.

With only three singles to their name, the amount of momentum they've been able to build is impressive, opening for bands like Pretty Sick, bar italia, Hello Mary, and more. The band are currently on their first ever US tour, joining likeminded LA grunge trio MILLY, before returning home to support Julie at Santa Ana's Constellation Room.

Tour Dates:

10/26 - Detroit, MI @ Larger House *

10/27 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

10/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

10/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room *

11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

11/3 - Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto *

11/4 - Olympia, WA @ Le Voyeur *

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Show Bar *

11/7 - Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club *

11/8 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room *

12/1 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

12/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

* supporting MILLY

^ supporting Julie

Photo by Sarah Hesky