Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Rockefeller Center Presents Virtual Watercolor Painting Workshop

The virtual class will take place on Wednesday, February 3 beginning at 4:30 PM.

Jan. 29, 2021  
Rockefeller Center Presents Virtual Watercolor Painting Workshop

Parents and children of all ages are invited to tune in to "Art Sundae," hosted by Rockefeller Center in partnership with Art Production Fund, where they can enjoy a free digital watercolor portrait workshop with artist Hiba Schahbaz on Wednesday, February 3 beginning at 4:30 PM on Rockefeller Center's Instagram page. If desired, all of the materials needed for the workshop are available for pick-up free of charge (while supplies last) at the 30 Rockefeller Plaza information desk at any time.

"Art Sundae" is part of an ongoing public art program launched by non-profit Art Production Fund and New York gallery Fort Gansevoort that is designed to build confidence in children through art-making. The program offers children the opportunity to work with a contemporary artist to create a public art project and is designed to be accessible to all and highlight art's positive impact across all communities. In this virtual experience, at-home painters will be guided by Schahbaz to create a watercolor portrait of someone they love, inspired by Schahbaz's public exhibition In My Heart, now on view at Rockefeller Center as part of the year-round Art in Focus public art program.


Following the digital workshop, children are invited to submit their portraits to be included in an upcoming public art showcase at 10 Rockefeller Plaza that will be on display starting February 11. Those wishing to participate can submit their finished artwork in a protected envelope / sleeve to the 30 Rockefeller Plaza information desk or via email or DM to staff@artproductionfund.org / @artproductionfund by Monday, February 8.

For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles
The Wilbury Groups THE RACE Now Extended Photo

The Wilbury Group's THE RACE Now Extended

Last Chance to See Bobby Cannavale and Marisa Tomei in THREE HOTELS Photo

Last Chance to See Bobby Cannavale and Marisa Tomei in THREE HOTELS

New Musicals from Ty Defoe, Laurie Hochman, Nolan Doran & More Featured in New York Th Photo

New Musicals from Ty Defoe, Laurie Hochman, Nolan Doran & More Featured in New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

Photo Flash: Springfield Contemporary Theatre Presents FUGITIVE SONGS Photo

Photo Flash: Springfield Contemporary Theatre Presents FUGITIVE SONGS


More Hot Stories For You

  • New Website Launched to Provide Info on Shuttered Venue Operators Grant
  • Oakland Center for the Arts' Kids First Theater Receives $15,000 Grant
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • Dayton Ballet Presents Dance and Romance