Rockefeller Center Presents Virtual Watercolor Painting Workshop

Parents and children of all ages are invited to tune in to "Art Sundae," hosted by Rockefeller Center in partnership with Art Production Fund, where they can enjoy a free digital watercolor portrait workshop with artist Hiba Schahbaz on Wednesday, February 3 beginning at 4:30 PM on Rockefeller Center's Instagram page. If desired, all of the materials needed for the workshop are available for pick-up free of charge (while supplies last) at the 30 Rockefeller Plaza information desk at any time.

"Art Sundae" is part of an ongoing public art program launched by non-profit Art Production Fund and New York gallery Fort Gansevoort that is designed to build confidence in children through art-making. The program offers children the opportunity to work with a contemporary artist to create a public art project and is designed to be accessible to all and highlight art's positive impact across all communities. In this virtual experience, at-home painters will be guided by Schahbaz to create a watercolor portrait of someone they love, inspired by Schahbaz's public exhibition In My Heart, now on view at Rockefeller Center as part of the year-round Art in Focus public art program.



Following the digital workshop, children are invited to submit their portraits to be included in an upcoming public art showcase at 10 Rockefeller Plaza that will be on display starting February 11. Those wishing to participate can submit their finished artwork in a protected envelope / sleeve to the 30 Rockefeller Plaza information desk or via email or DM to staff@artproductionfund.org / @artproductionfund by Monday, February 8.

For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.