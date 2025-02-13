Rock N Roll Hall Of Famer Little Anthony Of The Imperials to Perform At The Bitter End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for a night of music, stories, and incredible talent at The Bitter End in New York City on Thursday, March 13th when former Broadway star and current Reviver Records country music sensation, Brooke Moriber, will host her bi-monthly “Nashville in New York (NINY)” Songwriters in the Round series. This intimate acoustic performance will showcase Brooke alongside the legendary Rock N Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Little Anthony of The Imperials, and rising country star Charly Reynolds, bringing a Nashville-style songwriting round to the heart of New York City; hosted by guest MC Jim Murphy, Director of Country Programming at the Music Choice Network.

Brooke, known for her powerhouse vocals and dynamic songwriting, will perform alongside Rock N Roll Hall of Famer Little Anthony, and emerging talent Charly Reynolds, offering fans an up-close look at the artistry and creative process that has made these acts so beloved in the music world.

Previous NINY shows have showcased the talents of Averie Bielski, Calista Clark, Kara DioGuardi, John Hampson, Ian Flanigan, Toby Lightman, Emily Shackleton, Shane Stevens, Jon Stone, Claire Wyndham, and members of the 615 Collective (which includes tunesmiths Aaron Goodvin, Sarah Darling, Michael Logen and Nicole Witt). The series has also boasted top guest MC's like Kelly Ford from THE WOLF and multi-platinum hit songwriter Sam Hollander. Brooke also recently hosted and performed with songwriters Randall Fowler, Matt Stell and Erin Kinsey (and special guest star Kenya Reese) at Wild Goose Saloon in Denver, CO for a special “Nashville in Denver” event.

Legendary R&B and soul singer Little Anthony (born Jerome Anthony Gourdine) has captivated audiences for over six decades with his unmistakable falsetto and timeless hits as the frontman of Little Anthony and the Imperials. Rising to fame in the late 1950s with classics like Tears on My Pillow, Goin' Out of My Head, Hurt So Bad, and I'm on the Outside (Looking In), his emotive vocal style helped shape the sound of doo-wop and soul. His influence spans generations, earning him and his group induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009. Even today, Little Anthony continues to perform, proving that true musical artistry is timeless. He will be sharing the stage with Brooke Moriber, bringing his legendary voice and decades of experience to an unforgettable night of music.

Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter and native New Yorker who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with losing her eyesight to a rare eye disease. When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke began traveling to Nashville to tell her own stories. Praised for her “clarion voice” (Associated press), she went on to release her first single “Cry Like A Girl” independently and later signed with Nashville's Reviver Records.

Charly Reynolds is a rising country music sensation whose powerhouse vocals and heartfelt songwriting have been turning heads across the industry. Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, Charley developed a deep love for country music at an early age, drawing inspiration from icons like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Shania Twain. With her signature blend of contemporary country and classic storytelling, she has captivated audiences with songs that showcase her authentic voice and undeniable stage presence. Her career has been on a steady rise, with performances at major venues, opening slots for established country artists, and a growing fan base that resonates with her honest songwriting. Charley will be performing alongside Brooke Moriber, bringing her dynamic energy and emotionally charged music to the stage.

Brooke is also set to release her highly anticipated single, “What If I Do,” in March. This empowering track speaks to those who have found themselves in toxic relationships, offering a message of strength, self-love, and the courage to break free.

Written with raw vulnerability, "What If I Do" explores the transformative moment when someone finds the power to stop apologizing for things they didn't do and starts taking responsibility for their own happiness. The song captures the internal struggle of feeling trapped while finally discovering the strength to walk away and choose self-worth over staying in a harmful situation.

Brooke's music has been featured on Spotify's New Music Friday Country (Half A Heart, Little Bit Of You, Down to Nothing) and Country Christmas playlists (All I Want for Christmas is You), Sirius XM's Velvet, CMT online, Music Choice Network and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. Hailed as a "stellar songwriter and a powerhouse vocalist" (Country Swag) and a "force to be reckoned with in Country music" (Celeb Secrets Country), Brooke has shared the stage with artists ranging from Scotty McCreery, Cyndi Lauper and The Gin Blossoms to Dylan Scott and Caroline Jones.

When she is not bringing Nashville to New York or Denver or performing somewhere else on the road, Moriber is hard at work in the studio with some of the industry's top writers and producers, including Todd Lombardo and Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves), Karen Kosowski (Mickey Guyton), David Pittenger (GAYLE, Parmalee) and currently working on a project with Sol Philcox Littlefield and preparing to go in to the studio with Emily Shackelton and Claire Wyndham to record a special collaboration as a trio.

Comments