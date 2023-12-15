Roc Nation's Hottest New R&B Artist Maeta Releases Live Album 'When I Hear Your Name (Live)'

Maeta releases a brand-new live album When I Hear Your Name (Live) showcasing her dreamy vocals and undeniable stage presence.

The live audio was taken from various in-studio live performances which display Maeta's ability to sound flawless in any environment. The album comprises seven tracks, giving new life to fan favorite tracks like “Through The Night.” Maeta's live album features collaborations with James Fauntleroy, labelmate Ambré, and The Free Nationals.

Additionally, Maeta has unveiled a stripped down new music video for “Sexual Love (Live)” featuring James Fauntleroy. Maeta brings listeners into the music with her, escaping into her velvety vocals while the live music swells around her. The casual nature of the video feels like it could be an impromptu jam session between friends making it feel all the more intimate.

See below for full tracklisting and stay tuned for news from Maeta in 2024.