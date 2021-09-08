Roblox and Warner Music Group Announce Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience

Roblox and Warner Music Group today announced the Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience, a pioneering interactive virtual concert powered by the latest Roblox technology. The fully immersive performance begins inside Roblox on Friday, September 17th at 4 p.m. PDT.

The high-fidelity experience will feature the first-ever dynamic setlist dictated by fans in real-time; metaverse-spanning pre-concert quests involving some of Roblox's most popular experiences that also feature custom portals that will transport users into the pre-concert venue; exclusive custom designed virtual merchandise, and much more.

"Twenty One Pilots is a band that has spent their entire career figuring out how to reach the most people possible," said the band's longtime Creative Director Mark Eshleman. "From selling out the small room and moving to the big venue next door, to now launching a virtual experience with Roblox for millions of users, the goal has always been the same. The Roblox team has made an effort every step of the way to honor the band's fans, its lore, and history to make sure this experience aligns with what people can expect from a show."

The first-of-its-kind experience will include a dynamic setlist that gives users in each concert the ability to control the order of songs performed through instantaneous voting once the concert begins. Each song will feature its own meticulously designed set with a high level of fidelity and realism, powered by the latest in Roblox's lighting, physically based rendering, and motion capture technologies.

Grammy Award-winning Twenty One Pilots quietly emerged as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation. After billions of streams and dozens of multi-Platinum certifications around the world, the history-making Columbus, OH duo-Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun-ascended to a creative and critical high watermark on their new full-length album, Scaled And Icy. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top "Rock Albums" and "Alternative Albums" charts, while landing at No. 3 on the "Billboard 200," marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021.