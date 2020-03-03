Robert Plant Announces the American Debut of Saving Grace

With Saving Grace, Robert Plant comes back to the North American shores in extreme transcendental form bringing new faces, a new sound, and another way of looking and listening. The band's tour begins on May 12 in Minneapolis, MN and ends in Washington, DC on May 23. Most tickets go on sale on Friday, March 6 at 10am local time. For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.robertplant.com.

A new cooperative comprised of Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars), Robert Plant (vocals), and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars, cuatro), Saving Grace made its debut in early 2019 with a series of surprise gigs in small venues across England, Wales, and Ireland and later, a trio of UK dates supporting Fairport Convention. The intimate performances saw the band drawing from a repertoire of "music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches," songs that span Plant's diverse tastes and influences, notably his lifelong passion for British and American folk, spirituals, and traditional blues, including a number of beloved standards and longtime favorites by Doc Watson, Donovan, Moby Grape, and Low, among others.

SAVING GRACE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2020

MAY

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre*

13 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom*

15 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music**

17 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage at The Clay Center*

19 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre*

20 - New York, NY - The Town Hall*

23 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre*

* Catfish Keith supporting

** General On Sale Monday, March 16

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT ROBERTPLANT.COM

Photo Credit: Ian Burgess





Related Articles View More Music Stories