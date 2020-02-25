Robbie Williams Announces Additional Dates to 2020 Wynn Las Vegas Residency

Due to overwhelming demand, award-winning performer Robbie Williams will return with eight new dates as part of his 'Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas' show at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater. Following his hugely successful Wynn Las Vegas debut in 2019 and previously announced shows in March and April 2020, fans can now catch the must-see show on select dates from July 3 - 15, 2020. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 a.m. PT.

Fans can access an exclusive pre-sale for the new shows by registering at RobbieLasVegas.com. Pre-sale runs from Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 8am - Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 a.m. PT.

Ticket Information

· Dates: July 3-4, 5, 8, 10-12, and 15 at 8 p.m.

· Public On-Sale: Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 a.m. PST

· Price: $69.50-$325 plus applicable fees

· Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Williams is one of the most decorated music artists in the world with six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history and 80 million album sales worldwide. He's had 13 UK No. 1 albums, 14 No. 1 singles and a record 18 BRIT Awards - more than any other artist in music history. His most recent album, 'The Christmas Present', was released in November giving him his 13th UK Number 1 - equalling Elvis Presley's chart record as the solo artist with the most UK Number 1 albums.





