Rob Eberle Unveils Latest Single 'ILYM' Ahead of EP

Emerging singer-songwriter Rob Eberle has just dropped his latest single, "ILYM", which is now available on Spotify and all major music services.

"ILYM" by Rob Eberle is more than just a song; it's a captivating journey through the intricate layers of family dynamics. With its poignant lyrics and haunting melodies, this track delicately balances themes of love and conflict, offering listeners a deeply resonant experience. Its multifaceted nature allows it to seamlessly transition between being a soulful companion for solitary introspection and a vibrant anthem that unites diverse audiences in moments of reflection and celebration.

This song's versatility is its greatest strength, inviting listeners to explore the profound complexities of familial relationships. Whether you find yourself lost in quiet contemplation or swept up in the energy of the dance floor, "ILYM" adapts to the moment, providing a soundtrack for every emotion. Through its heartfelt storytelling and emotive musical arrangement, this track captures the essence of family bonds, reminding us of the beauty found within the messiness of human connection.

With "ILYM," Rob Eberle has crafted more than just a song; he has created a musical experience that resonates deeply with audiences of all backgrounds. Whether you're reflecting on your own family experiences or simply enjoying the music, "ILYM" offers a moving and unforgettable journey that speaks to the heart.

“ILYM” boasts incredible production by Blake Stokes and an expert mix by Andrew Castillo. Stokes' meticulous production enhances the song's emotional depth, while Castillo's skillful mixing ensures that every detail shines through, creating a truly immersive listening experience.

This is the follow up single to the critically acclaimed “Half Of You” which was released earlier this year and will also be included on the forthcoming “Collateral Damage” EP. Watch the video for Half Of You here.

Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer, songwriter, and producer, originally from Long Island, NY. What sets Rob apart is his extraordinary talent for capturing both his own life experiences and those of others through his music. He is the creative force behind all his songs, crafting both lyrics and melodies and collaborating with various producers to infuse each track with unique moments. Eberle's songs serve as windows into the stories and moments of his life and the lives of those around him. Influenced by a diverse array of artists ranging from FINNEAS, Elliott Smith, Billie Eilish, Jeremy Zucker, Olivia Rodrigo, all the way to Alexander 23, Eberle has carved out his own genre-bending niche in the realm of darker alternative pop-rock.

About Rob Eberle

Rob Eberle is not just a singer but also a multi-instrumentalist, proficient in guitar, piano, ukulele, bass, and even drums, which he's recently taken up. His journey as a songwriter began at the tender age of 12, nurtured within a musical family. At 8, he received his first left-handed guitar, a gift that ignited his lifelong passion for music.

During the challenging period of the pandemic, Rob turned his focus to music, teaching himself production and piano while navigating the uncertainty of quarantine. In the past year, his music journey has taken him to remarkable places. Just recently has been signed to Earth Program Virgin Records for Distribution.

