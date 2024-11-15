Rob Eberle Returns With New Power Ballad 'goodbye (to Someone You Love)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rob Eberle is back with a brand new single, "goodbye (to someone you love)," following the success of his EP, "COLLATERAL DAMAGE." This latest track, produced by Blake Stokes, and written by Eberle and Stokes, is an emotionally charged ballad that delves into the complexities of grieving someone who is still alive but no longer part of your life. The song, mixed and mastered by John Buser, captures the raw emotions of loss, heartache, and the struggle to move on, all while clinging to the bittersweet memories of the past.

Listen to the song:

With its haunting melody and Rob's soulful, heartfelt vocals, "goodbye (to someone you love)" takes listeners on a poignant emotional journey. The rich instrumentation complements the depth of the lyrics, swelling at just the right moments to heighten the song's emotional impact. The track feels like the perfect soundtrack for those quiet moments of reflection, whether on a late-night drive or in the solitude of your room, allowing you to get lost in the intensity of the emotions it evokes.

This song stands as a powerful anthem for anyone who has experienced the difficult process of letting go, while still feeling the pull of love and memory. Eberle's vulnerability, paired with the masterful production of Blake Stokes, creates an experience that resonates deeply, reminding listeners of the universal pain of heartache and the strength it takes to heal.

Long Island native and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Rob Eberle is rapidly carving out a name for himself in the music industry. His debut EP, COLLATERAL DAMAGE, has already surpassed 300,000 streams across all platforms within just a few months, marking him as an artist to watch. Eberle has secured label distribution through EarthProgram/Virgin and landed promotional deals with major brands like Coca-Cola. His live performances, including appearances with WFNM and BMI in Los Angeles, and sets at notable venues like Elsewhere and MONDO in NYC, as well as major festivals like ACL and SXSW in Austin, have further solidified his growing reputation.

At just 20 years old, he blends dark alternative pop and rock, drawing inspiration from artists like FINNEAS, Elliott Smith, Billie Eilish, Jeremy Zucker, Olivia Rodrigo, and Alexander 23. His dynamic sound and raw, emotive songwriting have earned him praise as a multi-talented artist and producer. A creative force behind his own tracks, he writes the lyrics, shapes the melodies, and collaborates with producers to create distinct moments in every song. His deeply personal music resonates with listeners, reflecting his own life experiences and the stories of those around him.

Growing up in a musical family, Eberle received his first left-handed guitar at just eight years old, which ignited his passion for music. By the age of 12, he was writing his own songs, and today he plays multiple instruments, including guitar, piano, ukulele, bass, and most recently, drums. During the pandemic, he honed his skills further by teaching himself music production and piano, using the time in quarantine to refine his sound. Recently signed to EarthProgram/Virgin Records for distribution, Eberle's career continues to rise, and his cathartic tracks offer a deeply emotional release, reminding listeners of the strength it takes to move on from difficult goodbyes.

