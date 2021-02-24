Rival Sons Launch New Record Label SACRED TONGUE RECORDINGS

2x GRAMMY-nominated group Rival Sons have announced the launch of their very own label, Sacred Tongue Recordings, with distribution through Thirty Tigers. The band recently regained the master rights to several of their early releases and will reintroduce them to the world by first remastering their independent full-length debut LP, Before the Fire [2009], and self-titled EP Rival Sons [2010], on all DSPS, CD, and Vinyl-for the first time-on March 26th. Limited-edition vinyl variants are available for pre-order at www.sacredtonguerecordings.com. They've printed up an exclusive run of 1000 copies of both Before the Fire and Rival Sons. Before the Fire will come in an orange splatter variant, while the EP is available in a clear with gold splatter variant. There will also be indie retailer exclusive color-ways of each release in translucent orange and crystal clear, respectively.

Regarding Sacred Tongue Recordings, the band commented, "We've talked about creating our own record label from the very beginning. It's about creating a good home for our back catalogue as the Rival Sons community continues to grow together worldwide. The band has always maintained a stance of independence and sole custody of our early works was the long game. Introducing SACRED TONGUE RECORDINGS, a RIVAL SONS record label."

By looking back, Rival Sons also leap forward again as they continue working on more music and the follow-up to 2019's FERAL ROOTS.

Feral Roots not only garnered 2020 GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of "Best Rock Album," but also yielded a GRAMMY nomination for "Best Rock Performance" for the top 10 rock track, "Too Bad," as well as the #1 rock radio single, "Do Your Worst." Produced by multi GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb at Nashville's famed RCA Studio A, and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL, Rival Sons' FERAL ROOTS is available now on all streaming platforms.

Stay tuned for more from Rival Sons and Sacred Tongue Recordings very soon.