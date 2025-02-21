Rising Star Carter Faith Unveils New Track 'If I Had Never Lost My Mind…'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breakout Nashville vocalist and songwriter Carter Faith has shared a new track, “If I Had Never Lost My Mind…" “This song is about the stories we tell ourselves in times of messiness,” says Faith of the song, which she debuted live last night at the legendary Ryman Auditorium. “Whether it’s love lost or not, I can drive myself crazy remembering the pain and ruminating on the ‘what-if’s This song grieves what would have happened ‘If I Had Never Lost My Mind…’”

More new music is imminent from Faith, who is currently supporting Ella Langley on a run of U.S. dates before making her Australia debut at CMC Rocks Festival in March and heading out on the road with Carly Pearce in April—see full routing below.

At the end of last year, Faith made her official Capitol Records Nashville debut with The Aftermath EP, which Billboard lauded for Faith’s vocals that exude “fragility with a smoky resonance,” while The Tennessean praised Faith's embodiment of “the center square of the puzzle that country, folk and rock synergy has timelessly inspired.” The EP includes tracks “The Aftermath,” “Alright,” “Blue Bird” featuring Alison Krauss, “Strong Stuff,” which Holler called “brilliant,” and “Late Bloomer,” which American Songwriter praised for her “acrobatic” vocals.

Faith continues to build her fanbase in Nashville and beyond, recently signing with Universal Music Group Nashville and Universal Music Publishing Group. Other 2024 highlights include her performance at CMA Fest, her twelfth show at the historic Grand Ole Opry, her first shows in London and Berlin at Country to Country (C2C), contributing vocals to Bon Iver’s “AWARDS SEASON” and supporting Luke Grimes on tour for the second year in a row.

Born and raised in North Carolina, Faith relocated to Nashville after college to pursue her dream of becoming a country musician, learning the ropes from seasoned professionals who saw her massive potential. Fast forward a few years, and Faith has accumulated over 117 million global streams on tracks like “Wild,” “Greener Pasture” and “Already Crazy.” Her soaring vocals and authentic storytelling, paired with a delicate delivery and breezy confidence, have captivated audiences and led to stages shared with Little Big Town, Keith Urban and one of her biggest influences, Willie Nelson.

Furthermore, she was recently featured on MusicRow’s Next Big Thing and All Country News’ Artists to Watch lists for 2025 and has been featured in CMT’s 2023 Next Women of Country and LISTEN UP 2024 campaigns, in addition to being the first country artist featured in Spotify’s Fresh Finds multi-genre program.

CARTER FAITH LIVE

February 27—Grand Rapids, MI—The Intersection*

February 28—Springfield, IL—Boondocks*

March 1—Indianapolis, IN—8 Seconds Saloon*

March 6—Anderson, SC—Wendell’s Dippin Branch*

March 7—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall*

March 21-23—Willowbank, AU—CMC Rocks Festival

April 4—Jackson, WY—Rendezvous Music Festival

April 10—Columbus, OH—Kemba Live! †

April 11—Indianapolis, IN—Egyptian Room at Old National Centre†

April 12—Knoxville, TN—The Tennessee Theatre†

April 17—Houston, TX—House of Blues Houston†

April 18—Dallas, TX—House of Blues Dallas†

April 19—Tulsa, OK—River Spirit Casino Resort†

April 22—Colorado Springs, CO—Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts†

April 24—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren†

May 1—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore†

May 2—Bethlehem, PA—Wind Creek Bethlehem†

May 3—Hampton, NH—Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom†

May 31—Panama City Beach, FL—Gulf Coast Jam

*supporting Ella Langley

†supporting Carly Pearce

Photo Credit: Bree Fish

