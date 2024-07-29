Rising Artist Nige Releases 'Don't Cry'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Nige has returned to deliver fans another powerful single with the emotional “Don’t Cry.” The song features Nige giving listeners a front-row seat to the aftermath of a relationship that no longer serves the Washington, D.C. native. The record is produced by Supah Mario with Nige handling songwriting duties.

“I remember when I first made ‘Don’t Cry,’ I went back home and played it for some of the homies, and they all said it gave them goosebumps,” says Nige about the new record. “That’s kinda when I knew it was going to be a big song that a lot of people could connect with. Then I teased the song once about 7 months ago. It got over 4 million views on TikTok, and till this day I get DMs and comments asking me to drop it. This song is about the good, bad, and ugly parts of the relationship I was in and I’m delivering it as real and raw as possible to the world.”

“Don’t Cry” follows Nige’s last single, “War In The Trenches,” which highlights the violence and hopelessness that try to plague Nige and his friends' everyday lives. According to Nige, the song is a representation of a quote his father told him about being “the light in the darkness around you.” The official music video captures exactly that as Nige and his friends survive the trials and tribulations of their neighborhood while the singer realizes he’s the one to push himself, his people, and his city toward the light.

Nige's journey into becoming an artist started with him being an internet presence who netted millions of views and likes along with fans demanding he release more music. His knack for potent records and moving storytelling brings a refreshing perspective to a life filled with emotion and pain. With "War In The Trenches" and “Don’t Cry,” Nige is putting people on notice that he’s up next.

