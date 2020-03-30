Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Reschedule Spring 2020 Tour Dates To 2021

Today Ringo Starr announced that he is rescheduling his Spring 2020 All Starr Band out of an abundance concern and caution for the well being of fans, crew and staff due to the Covid 19 crisis. The 2020/2021 All Starr Band features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart.

"This is very difficult for me," said Ringo, "in 30 years I think I've only missed 2 or 3 gigs nevermind a whole tour. But this is how things are for all of us now, I have to stay in just like you have to stay in, and we all know it's the peace and loving thing we do for each other. So we have moved the Spring tour to 2021. My fans know I love them, and I love to play for them and I can't wait to see you all as soon as possible. In the meantime stay safe. Peace and Love to you all."

The bulk of tour dates have been rescheduled for 2021, as detailed below, and fans should hold onto their tickets which will all be honored at the new dates. For any further ticketing inquiries, or if a particular show date is not listed, please contact your local venue or point of purchase.

Here are the rescheduled Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band Spring 2021 Tour Dates, alongside the original:

2021: 2020:

Casino Rama, Rama, Ontario New date TBA Previously May 29, 2020

Casino Rama, Rama, Ontario New date TBA, Previously May 30, 2020

Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park, NJ New June 1, Previously June 14, 2020

Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston, MA New June 3 with The Avett Brothers, Previously June 10, 2020

Bank of NH Pavilion, Gilford, NH New June 5 with The Avett Brothers, Previously June 11, 2020

State Theatre, Easton PA New June 7, Previously June 6, 2020

Beacon Theater, New York, NY New June 8, Previously June 2, 2020

Beacon Theater, New York, NY New June 9, Previously June 9, 2020

Beacon Theater, New York, NY New June 11, Previously June 5, 2020

Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ New June 12, Previously June 7, 2020

Providence Performing Arts Center, Providence, RI New June 13, Previously June 13, 2020

Modell Lyric Theatre, Baltimore, MD New June 15, Previously June 16, 2020

Modell Lyric Theatre, Baltimore, MD New June 16, Previously June 17, 2020

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA New June 18, Previously June 20, 2020

Tanglewood, Lenox, MA New June 19, Previously June 19, 2020

Metropolitan Opera House, Philadelphia, PA New June 20, Previously June 21, 2020

Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, GA New June 22, Previously June 23, 2020

Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, GA New June 23, Previously June 24, 2020

St Augustine Amphitheatre, St Augustine, FL New June 25, Previously June 26, 2020

Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL New June 26, Previously June 27, 2020

Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL New June 27, Previously June 28, 2020

Photo credit: Scott Robert Ritchie





