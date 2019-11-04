Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Announce Spring 2020 Tour Dates 

Today Ringo Starr announced details for a North American tour with his current All Starr Band featuring Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart. The tour will begin at Casino Rama in Rama Ontario, where Starr has performed many times, and launched several previous tours (2001, 2003, 2006 and 2014). It will include a mini residency at New York's Beacon Theater and three tour dates with multi-Grammy Award nominated Americana legends The Avett Brothers - at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Maine, at Boston's Boch Center Wang Theatre and at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. Former All Starr Edgar Winter will be the support act for two shows in Florida, St. Augustine and Clearwater.

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of Ringo's 20th studio record, What's My Name. The title track is a rousing anthem written by a returning All Starr Band member, Colin Hay, that turns a familiar chant from Ringo's live shows into a rousing rocker sure to be a future crowd-pleaser.

The record is the latest in a series of heartfelt and homespun records that Starr has produced in his home studio and a distinguished, ever-changing yet often repeating cast of musical characters and friends playing along with Ringo. Those friends include Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, Dave Stewart, Benmont Tench, Steve Lukather, Nathan East, Colin Hay, Richard Page, Warren Ham, Windy Wagner, Kari Kimmel and more.

Ringo also just released Another Day In The Life, the third in his series of books with Genesis Publications, that follows the sell-out success of Postcards From The Boys (2003) and Photograph (2013), and features previously unpublished collection of his photographs, captioned with his own thoughts and anecdotes.

Reflecting his love of music, travel and nature, Another Day In The Life shows us the world as seen through Ringo's eyes. From Los Angeles to Tokyo and everywhere in between, many of Ringo's observational images celebrate the quirkiness of life. Other photographs are taken behind the scenes during historic events, such as Ringo's acceptance of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and his return to New York's Plaza Hotel, 50 years after The Beatles first visited the USA. Joined by Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh and a host of All Starr friends, in Another Day In The Life Ringo Starr shares personal moments from a legendary life in music, and offers a unique and inspiring look at the world around us. View the book at RingoStarrBook.com

And this past Saturday, November 2, 2019 Mayor John Mirisch of Beverly Hills welcomed Sir Ringo Starr and Lady Starkey, joined by family and friends, at the dedication of Starr's "Peace & Love" sculpture - which will now permanently reside at the Beverly Hills Garden Park on Santa Monica and Canon. Standing eight feet tall and weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, the polished stainless steel sculpture replicates the hand gesture Ringo adopted in 1969. "Peace & Love" is a message that has become synonymous with Ringo's name, and he has dedicated his birthday, July 7, towards spreading that message - last year celebrating "Peace & Love" events in nearly 30 countries around the world. Ringo hopes that this gift will be a lasting way to carry the message of Peace & Love forward in a place he has called home for many years.

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band Spring 2020 Tour Dates:

May 29 Casino Rama, Rama, Ontario

May 30 Casino Rama, Rama, Ontario

June 2 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 3 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 5 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 9 Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, ME with The Avett Brothers

June 10 Boch Center Wang Theatre, Boston, MA with The Avett Brothers

June 11 Bank of NH Pavilion, Gilford, NH with The Avett Brothers

June 13 Providence Performing Arts Center, Providence, RI

June 14 Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park, NJ

June 16 Modell Lyric Theatre, Baltimore, MD

June 17 Modell Lyric Theatre, Baltimore, MD

June 19 Tanglewood, Lenox, MA

June 20 PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

June 21 Metropolitan Opera House, Philadelphia, PA

June 23 Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, GA

June 24 Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, GA

June 26 St Augustine Amphitheatre, St Augustine, FL with Edgar Winter opening

June 27 Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL

June 28 Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL with Edgar Winter opening

Photo credit: Scott Robert Ritchie





