Rico Nasty Releases New Video for 'Hard'

Ahead of the release of her debut album, the Queen of the DMV Rico Nasty has announced today's release of her latest, rockstar single "Hard." The hard-hitting record is available now on all DSPs and streaming platforms. In addition, the single's release is accompanied by a fiery companion visual directed by Reel Goats, which features the rising star basking in her newfound stardom, cruising in Lamborghinis and rapping whilst surrounded by a feast; the visual is available now via the rapper's official YouTube channel. Watch it below.

The single follows a number of recent releases, including "Fashion Week" and "Time Flies," which is featured on the Madden NFL 2020 soundtrack and a jaw-dropping remix to Popsmoke's "Welcome To The Party." Earlier this year, Rico released the collaboration project "ANGER MANAGEMENT" with longtime producer Kenny Beats who is also joined by Baauer, EarthGang and Splurge. The collective follows last year's label debut mixtape, "NASTY," available at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

A wildly charismatic live performer, Rico Nasty has had a number of high-profile appearances in 2019, making her debut at the first Roling Loud New York, performing at the 2019 Pornhub Awards and lighting up the stage at this year's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival with a pair of spectacularly creative sets. In addition, the rising star was also named a 2019 XXL Freshman and featured on the cover of XXL's Summer 2019 issue.

Watch the "Hard" visual here:





