Rico Nasty, Danny Brown & More Join Red Bull SoundClash 2021 Line Up

Red Bull announces the return of Red Bull SoundClash to the U.S. for the first time in 10 years, with 4 shows this Fall in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and Nashville.

Red Bull SoundClash creates a once-in-a-lifetime live music experience, featuring two artists competing across two opposite stages, with the audience deciding the winner. The unparalleled event series will bring audiences and artists together for the chance to participate in an experience unlike any other. This is not a concert. This is a Clash.

Red Bull SoundClash enables artists to push their musical boundaries through exploring music styles, battling, repertoires, and artist collaborations while empowering the audience to become more than spectators to decide the winner. Inspired by the culture of competing soundsystems originating in Kingston, Jamaica, Red Bull SoundClash is set over multiple rounds as bands and artists musically duke it out with the recipient of the biggest crowd reaction (captured on a decibel meter) to be crowned champion. While these artists may be competing against each other at every turn, SoundClash is ultimately a celebration of the power of live music, collaboration, and creative empowerment.

The 2021 Red Bull SoundClash U.S. series kicks off in Atlanta on 11/30 with SHELLEY FKA DRAM vs Westside Boogie; Houston on 12/2 with The Suffers vs Tank and The Bangas; Nashville on 12/9 with Bren Joy vs Special Guest (TBA), and Chicago on 12/15 with Rico Nasty vs Danny Brown.

Atlanta, November 30: A Love Renaissance Special: SHELLEY FKA DRAM vs Westside Boogie

Red Bull SoundClash teams up with Atlanta-based independent record label, management and multi-media company, Love Renaissance (LVRN), for one special night at The Eastern. In celebration of the Love Renaissance collective, R&B singer-songwriter SHELLEY FKA DRAM and Compton-born Westside Boogie will face off in a live, head-to-head clash for the ages.

Houston, December 2: The Suffers vs Tank and The Bangas

Red Bull SoundClash joins forces with The Suffers vs Tank and the Bangas to celebrate the art, culture and musical genres of both headliners while showcasing their abilities in a 'Queens of Gulf Coast Soul' themed four-round face-off, featuring co-hosts Paul Wall and Big Freedia, special guests, and other familiar faces from the Texas and Louisiana music scenes.

Nashville, December 9: Bren Joy vs TBA

Nashville gets ready for Red Bull SoundClash as Nashville native, Bren Joy brings the rhythm against special guests (TBA) as they go song-for-song in the ultimate face-off at Marathon Music Works.

Chicago, December 15: Rico Nasty vs Danny Brown

The 2021 Red Bull SoundClash US series run culminates with two distinct and unparalleled hip-hop talents, both of which will descend on Radius for what might just be a show for the record books. D.C.'s lauded hyper-pop rapper Rico Nasty will clash with Detroit's acclaimed "Hood Hipster" Danny Brown. These two artists are sure to create an indescribable energy.

Red Bull SoundClash was inspired by the culture of competing sound systems originating in Kingston, Jamaica, during the 1950s and subsequently spreading around the world. The basic idea was for artists, MCs and DJs to challenge each other to create the ultimate party, whipping up the biggest crowd and walking away with the ultimate bragging rights. As clashes evolved over the years, Red Bull SoundClash was born to add wider scope to the traditionally dancehall and reggae-focused musical battle. Set over four rounds, bands and artists musically duke it out with the recipient of the biggest crowd reaction (captured on a decibel meter) to be crowned champion.