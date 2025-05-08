Review: xikers Bring Their Signature High Energy on Their First Tour as 10 Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Almost exactly a year and a half ago, I had the pleasure of sitting down in a room with the then-rookie group, xikers, as they embarked on their first-ever tour. Now with several comebacks and accolades under their belt, xikers have returned on their second tour, "Road to XY", stopping at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre last night, May 7.

This tour marks a special occasion for the group, who has recently made their first comeback with all 10 of their members since Junghoon went on hiatus nearly two years ago. The group's fans, known as roady, have been eagerly anticipating his return to the group, and welcomed him with love and very loud cheers during last night's concert.

xikers have grown significantly since I last saw them perform on their previous tour in 2023. The group drew in a bigger crowd, performed on a bigger stage, and somehow showed off even bigger and better performances. They're incredibly talented performers with boundless energy that I'm forever in awe of.

The setlist was jam-packed full of nonstop bangers, as xikers' discography is known for. The group performed all of their title tracks, including their debut song "Tricky House", plus "Do or Die", "We Don't Stop", "WITCH", and their most recent, "BREATHE." Fan-favorite B-sides were also sprinkled in, including "Rockstar", "Koong", "Oh My Gosh", "Red Sun", and "You Hide We Seek."

In addition to the full-group songs, three units took the stage to perform special songs, one rap, one vocal, and one dance. The rap unit - consisting of Minjae, Yechan, and Sumin - performed "Canvas", an unreleased track that roadys have been hoping to hear live since its release. Meanwhile the vocal unit, consisting of Jinsik, Junghoon, Hyunwoo, and Seeun, performed Justin Bieber's "Holy."

The energy was palpable from beginning to end, solidifying xikers as one of the top performance groups of their K-pop generation.

